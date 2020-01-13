Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb to speak at Crandall Public Library on Wednesday

GLENS FALLS — NY-21 Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb will appear at Wednesday’s special meeting of the Democracy for the Greater Glens Falls Area organization.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the community room of Crandall Public Library.

Cobb, of Canton, will talk about her campaign, issues facing the people of the Adirondack region and answer questions, according to a news release.

Cobb’s profile has been raised after $2 million flowed into her campaign by critics of the way U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, questioned witnesses during the impeachment hearings.

Democracy for the Greater Glens Falls Area is a local chapter of Democracy for America, a nationwide political organization founded by former 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Gov. Howard Dean.