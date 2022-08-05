Congressional candidate Castelli issues statement on firearms stance

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli continues to be evasive about whether he supports an assault weapons ban, a defining issue in the upcoming Aug. 23 primary.

His primary opponent, Matt Putorti, supports an assault weapons ban.

In response to an inquiry from The Post-Star about whether he would have voted in favor of legislation that passed the House on July 29, Castelli, through a spokeswoman, issued a prepared statement, which his campaign demanded be printed in its entirety:

“I support common-sense regulations that will keep our kids and communities safe by keeping any firearm out of the hands of those who pose harm to themselves or others. The epidemic of gun violence requires that we act with urgency, not take political messaging votes that have no chance of passing the Senate and create wedges that take us further away from meaningful solutions, divide us from the law-abiding gun owners and Second Amendment supporters we need in this effort, and waste precious time to save lives. In order to meet this moment of urgency, we need to come together on legislation that can unite us to protect our kids and communities from gun violence — including universal background checks, robust red flag laws, and preventing domestic abusers and terrorists from purchasing firearms.”

Castelli’s campaign did not respond to two subsequent requests on Wednesday and Thursday for Castelli to answer specifically whether he would have voted in favor of the legislation, which all but five House Democrats voted for.

Putorti praised the legislation as “a solid first step” in gun reform measures.

“This bill has my full support,” he posted on Twitter.

The legislation — HR 1808 — would make it a crime to knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer or possess most popular semi-automatic rifles and automatic shotguns, and the magazines that go with them.

It passed the House by a vote of 217-213, with all but two Republicans voting against it.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against it.

In June, Castelli had said he could not take a position on an assault weapons ban until specific legislation was proposed.

The legislation is not expected to pass the Senate.

Nevertheless, the National Rifle Association has identified opposition to the legislation as a key issue for House candidates to have the organization's support in the November election.

Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official living in Glens Falls, are running in the Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik.

Castelli is already on the November general election ballot on the “Moderate Party” line, an independent line that his campaign established.

Both Putorti and Stefanik have criticized Castelli for being evasive about his stance on banning assault weapons.

“I’m the only candidate fighting to ban assault weapons,” Putorti proclaims in a campaign television ad that began airing July 29.

In a July 29 press release, Stefanik’s campaign alleged that Castelli is “attempting to hide his support for an assault weapons ban” by being evasive about his stance on the issue.

“At least … Matt Putorti is being honest about his support for a gun ban,” the Stefanik campaign said.

In a “town hall” forum at the Otsego County Fair on Tuesday, Castelli, without specifically mentioning assault weapons, said it is important to get beyond “wedge issues” in the gun control debate.

“There is no higher priority for me in terms of protecting our kids and our communities,” he said, referring to reducing gun violence in general.

The Castelli campaign posted a video of the forum on YouTube.

Castelli said there is broad support for expanding background checks for gun buyers and for enacting a federal “red flag” law, which would allow police officers and judges to get a court order to temporarily seize guns from people thought to be a danger to themselves or others, measures that Putorti also supports.

Stefanik opposed a national red flag law.

“Many folks agree that if you’re going to be a threat to yourself and others, you shouldn’t have access to a firearm — any kind of firearm,” Castelli said.

“This is the area that we need to focus on,” he said, referring to expanded background checks and a red flag law. “It is about coming together. … I don’t believe we can address the issue of rising gun violence if we focus on the wedge issues.”

Asked by an audience member if he supports raising the minimum age to purchase a gun, Castelli said, “My opinion is that we should let science direct that. And I do think there are some opportunities.”