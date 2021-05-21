Complaint accuses VanNess of making hateful comments regarding transgender people

The next day, Wadleigh said she received a text from VanNess in which he attempted to defend his remarks. He also had edited his social media account to reword the posts.

He also had wanted to keep the matter quiet, which Wadleigh said is “inexcusable.” She wanted to go public.

“I’m a woman who is like a dog with a bone. I’m not going to let it go, and I won’t let it go,” she said.

Wadleigh said the murder rate of transgender people rose from 2019 to 2020, and most of the crimes were committed against transgender women. The suicide rate for transgender people is 10 times the national rate.

“We need to do better,” she said.

Although she lives in Saratoga County, she said she has worked in Warren County.

She was joined by a few supporters.

“We stand before you in solidarity of tolerance and diversity and inclusion. We are all human beings. That is the bottom line. At some point, we as individuals need to take personal responsibility in our communities, and we need to stand up and speak out against hate speech and prejudice,” Wadleigh said.

Sara Carpenter of Queensbury also spoke in support of Wadleigh.