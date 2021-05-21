Complaint accuses VanNess of making hateful comments regarding transgender people

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman has filed a formal complaint, accusing Warren County Republican Election Commissioner William VanNess of writing hateful comments about transgender people on his personal Facebook page.
Beth Fitzgerald Wadleigh spoke during the public comment period of Friday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting to raise the issue.
“I do not believe that hate speech that targets a marginalized group is appropriate by anyone at any time, especially by a member of government,” she said.
Wadleigh said the transphobic comments and memes referred to Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who was appointed by President Joe Biden as assistant secretary for health.
Wadleigh alleges that among the comments VanNess made were: “look at this freak. What is this world coming to?”
Wadleigh said these comments were “harmful, hurtful and hateful.” They upset her, because she has a daughter who is transgender.
She reached out to VanNess.
“I had hoped that my conversation with him would make him understand the impact of his words,” she said.
The conversation quickly went “sideways,” Wadleigh said. She said VanNess “chuckled” when she said wanted to speak with someone else, and he said “I am the commissioner.”
The next day, Wadleigh said she received a text from VanNess in which he attempted to defend his remarks. He also had edited his social media account to reword the posts.
He also had wanted to keep the matter quiet, which Wadleigh said is “inexcusable.” She wanted to go public.
“I’m a woman who is like a dog with a bone. I’m not going to let it go, and I won’t let it go,” she said.
Wadleigh said the murder rate of transgender people rose from 2019 to 2020, and most of the crimes were committed against transgender women. The suicide rate for transgender people is 10 times the national rate.
“We need to do better,” she said.
Although she lives in Saratoga County, she said she has worked in Warren County.
She was joined by a few supporters.
“We stand before you in solidarity of tolerance and diversity and inclusion. We are all human beings. That is the bottom line. At some point, we as individuals need to take personal responsibility in our communities, and we need to stand up and speak out against hate speech and prejudice,” Wadleigh said.
Sara Carpenter of Queensbury also spoke in support of Wadleigh.
“I also believe in the dignity of every human being. I’m ashamed that my county government has people working for them that would be so unkind. I believe whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you do unto me,” she said, quoting from the Bible. “I hope that the county will take this complaint seriously.”
Glens Falls resident Agata Stanford also spoke on behalf of Wadleigh.
“It’s very disturbing that it is coming from my own community, a leader in my own community,” she said.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the complaint would be reviewed and investigated by County Administrator Ryan Moore and Human Resources Director Jackie Figueroa.
“All complaints filed here at the county we will take very seriously,” Seeber said.
The county released a formal statement later on Friday.
“Warren County does not tolerate discrimination toward or hate speech about any person for any reason, and believes all of our residents should be able to live their lives without fear of discrimination. Any complaint made against a Warren County employee will be investigated fully, and if any action is warranted, it will be taken. As a formal complaint has been filed in this situation, the county will have no further comment while the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.
When contacted, VanNess said he had not seen the complaint and wanted more time to review the matter.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.