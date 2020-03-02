COLUMN: Stefanik votes against bill to impose new rules on vaping ads

Stefanik and her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, took shots at each other last week over an ethical complaint filed against Stefanik for fundraising practices and Cobb’s changing stance on impeachment.

Cobb highlighted a complaint that was filed by Susan Delehanty, a constituent in the NY-21 Congressional District, stating that Stefanik violated House ethics rules by using committee footage taken during the impeachment hearings in her fundraising appeals through Twitter and YouTube, according to a Yahoo News article.

Delehanty said she supports Cobb. The Cobb campaign tipped off the website to the complaint.

The Stefanik campaign said that the congresswoman has never been notified about an ethics investigation since she was sworn into office, but did not address the details of this specific complaint.

Meanwhile, Stefanik criticized Cobb for what she says is a flip-flop on impeachment.

Cobb said she supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump but did not support his removal from office. The Press-Republican of Plattsburgh said that Cobb then changed her stance.

“I want to make it clear, that out of the options that were given to us, I would have voted to convict the president,’ Cobb told the newspaper.

