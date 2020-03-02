COLUMN: Stefanik votes against bill to impose new rules on vaping ads

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against legislation that would impose restrictions on advertisements of vaping products.
The Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019 would require the Food and Drug Administration to extend regulations on tobacco to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes; require implementation of color graphics on the labeling of cigarette packages depicting the negative health consequences of tobacco; direct the FDA to regulate products containing synthetic nicotine; increase the user fees that the agency collects from manufacturers and importers and increase the penalties for violations of the law.
The legislation passed 213-195. Stefanik said she was concerned about increases to people who buy the products.
“I support the bold steps we have taken to combat the alarming rise in youth vaping across the country, including the raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 and stepping up enforcement against those marketing these products to our youth,” Stefanik said on Facebook.
“However, the Democrats' bill simply goes too far by creating a new excise tax that will disproportionally fall on lower-income Americans and preventing law-abiding adults from purchasing all flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.”
Cobb, Stefanik trade jabs
Stefanik and her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, took shots at each other last week over an ethical complaint filed against Stefanik for fundraising practices and Cobb’s changing stance on impeachment.
Cobb highlighted a complaint that was filed by Susan Delehanty, a constituent in the NY-21 Congressional District, stating that Stefanik violated House ethics rules by using committee footage taken during the impeachment hearings in her fundraising appeals through Twitter and YouTube, according to a Yahoo News article.
Delehanty said she supports Cobb. The Cobb campaign tipped off the website to the complaint.
The Stefanik campaign said that the congresswoman has never been notified about an ethics investigation since she was sworn into office, but did not address the details of this specific complaint.
Meanwhile, Stefanik criticized Cobb for what she says is a flip-flop on impeachment.
Cobb said she supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump but did not support his removal from office. The Press-Republican of Plattsburgh said that Cobb then changed her stance.
“I want to make it clear, that out of the options that were given to us, I would have voted to convict the president,’ Cobb told the newspaper.
She did not elaborate.
Stefanik said Cobb “has no respect for North Country voters who overwhelmingly voted for President Trump.”
Asked to respond, Cobb pivoted to the Stefanik controversy.
“Elise Stefanik is trying to distract from recent news that she violated House ethics rules by using taxpayer dollars to raise money for her campaign, not once but as many as nine times in the last six months,” she said in a news release.
Opioid legislation
Stefanik has highlighted a variety of bills to combat the opioid epidemic.
Stefanik is co-lead sponsor of the Opioid Workforce Act, which would fund a thousand additional residency programs that specialize in addiction medicine in hospitals.
Other bills would limit to seven days the supply of a patient’s first opioid for temporary pain caused by injury; impose sanctions on Chinese drug manufacturers who knowingly provide synthetic opioids to traffickers and provide grants for local treatment programs for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release.
Other bills would address payment disincentives for practitioners to prescribe non-opioid treatment alternatives in surgical settings; require Drug Enforcement Agency registrants to report on every sale, delivery or disposal of a controlled substance within 30 days; and require drug manufacturers and distributors who discover a suspicious order for controlled substances to report and halt the shipment.
Funding awarded
Stefanik announced last week that over $9 million has been obtained to repair roads and highways that were affected by serious storms and flooding last Halloween.
The funding was awarded to the New York Department of Transportation from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Stec gains endorsement
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has picked up the endorsement of the St. Lawrence County Republican Executive Committee for his bid to win the 45th Senate District seat.
Stec has now received the backing of the Republican committees in all six counties represented by the district – Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence.
