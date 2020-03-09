COLUMN: Stefanik-Cobb spar over attack note left on congresswoman's car

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, took to Twitter to condemn a note that was left on her car on Saturday while she and her husband were shopping in Ballston Spa. The note said: “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG.”
“It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car,” Stefanik tweeted with a photo of the car.
“As an elected official, I understand that respectful & passionate policy disagreements are foundational to our democracy. But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author.”
Stefanik called on her Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb to condemn this note.
Cobb said on Twitter: “You’re right, that type of discourse is damaging and wrong. I think it’s time you joined me in pledging not to name call in this campaign. I’d love to work with you to set a better example for #NY21.”
Cobb was alluding to the fact that Stefanik has called her “Taxin’ Tedra” because of her record as a St. Lawrence County legislator.
Stefanik then fired back on Twitter that Cobb’s statement is not a condemnation.
“One is a policy difference (you have voted numerous times to raise taxes) the other is a vicious, vile, sick attack. They are not the same and voters know it.”
The story got some mileage on social media with 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean weighed in saying that “there is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States.”
Taking advantage of service members
The House of Representatives voted 355-0 last week to prevent debt collectors from threatening military service members that their failure to pay would result in a reduction of rank, revocation of security clearance or military prosecution.
The bill also prohibits debt collectors from communicating with a service member's superiors in the chain of command.
“It’s unacceptable for debt collectors to target and harass our service members and their families by threatening to contact their chain of command, reduce their rank, revoke their security clearance or prosecute them,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a news release. “This bill will support our service members at Fort Drum and across our region by ensuring they are no longer subject to these unethical and unfair debt collection practices. Our men and women in uniform should be honored and respected, not harassed and targeted because of their great service to our country.”
TSA personnel rules
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against a bill that would modify the workplace rights, protections and benefits available to Transportation Security Administration personnel.
The legislation would make TSA employees subject to the same personnel management system that applies to other federal employees; protect the pay rates, leave rights and other rights of employees; and require the Department of Homeland Security to consult with the labor organization certified by the Federal Labor Relations Authority to handle the transition.
Stefanik did not explain on her Facebook page why she voted against this bill.
Meet and greet
Friends Who Support President Trump and Hudson Falls for Trump are hosting a meet and greet on Tuesday for Republican Michael York, who is running for the 113th Assembly District seat currently held by Democrat Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Losaw’s Diner in Hudson Falls.
Trump rally
Friends Who Support President Trump and Corinth for Trump are planning a rally in Corinth on March 20.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street across from Stewart’s Shops.
Organizers are inviting the candidates for the 114th Assembly District to attend and stay after the event.
Stec seeks more highway funding
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, appeared with legislators and local highway superintendents and workers at a rally in Albany last Wednesday to lobby for more Consolidated Local Street Highway Improvement Program funding.
Stec and the Assembly minority are calling for an increase in CHIPS money of $150 and restoration of $65 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery Fund, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut from his budget this year.
“All over upstate New York we see roads and bridges that are outdated and in dire need of repair and updating,” Stec said in a news release. “Our local highway superintendents and departments work hard and do what they can with the funding they have, but the funding allocated to them is often not enough. Investing in our infrastructure is investing in our future, and will not only improve safety, but our economy and quality of life all over the North Country.”
