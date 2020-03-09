COLUMN: Stefanik-Cobb spar over attack note left on congresswoman's car

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, took to Twitter to condemn a note that was left on her car on Saturday while she and her husband were shopping in Ballston Spa. The note said: “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG.”

“It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car,” Stefanik tweeted with a photo of the car.

“As an elected official, I understand that respectful & passionate policy disagreements are foundational to our democracy. But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author.”

Stefanik called on her Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb to condemn this note.

Cobb said on Twitter: “You’re right, that type of discourse is damaging and wrong. I think it’s time you joined me in pledging not to name call in this campaign. I’d love to work with you to set a better example for #NY21.”

Cobb was alluding to the fact that Stefanik has called her “Taxin’ Tedra” because of her record as a St. Lawrence County legislator.