COLUMN: Circulating petitions for public office being suspended due to virus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday signed an executive order suspending the signature-gathering process for candidates for political office, effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The suspension affects petition for the June primaries for congressional, state Senate, state Assembly and judicial races, according to a news release.
In addition, Cuomo reduced the number of required signatures to about 30% of what had been required. For Congress, 375 signatures are required rather than 1,000. The required number is reduced from 1,000 to 300 for state Senate and from 500 to 150 for Assembly.
“Public health experts have been clear that one of the most common ways to communicate COVID-19 is through direct person to person contact, and we are doing everything in our immediate power to reduce unnecessary interactions,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This executive order modifies the election process in a way that both protects public health and ensures the democratic process remains healthy and strong regardless of the ongoing pandemic.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said her campaign suspended gathering of petition signatures at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“Due to the early enthusiasm and hard work of our volunteers and staff, the Elise for Congress campaign finished the petition process early and overwhelmingly qualified for the Republican, Conservative, and Independence lines with a record number of signatures,” she said in a news release.
Stefanik opposes limiting president’s Iran actions
Stefanik voted against legislation to prevent President Donald Trump from taking any military actions against Iran without the approval of Congress.
The bill passed 223-188.
In January, Trump ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
The bill is not likely to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Supporting Older Americans Act heading to president's desk.
Stefanik voted in favor of legislation that aims to improve the delivery of services so aging Americans can stay in their communities.
The bill has been amended by the Senate and is heading to Trump for his signature. It encourages use of individual assessments to identify needs of family caregivers and allows services to be targeted more effectively to aging people; ensures people diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s receive equal recognition and protection under the law; and gives Holocaust survivors access to specialized care.
“The North Country is home to one of the largest constituencies of older Americans in the country, and I’ve been honored to lead the effort to ensure they have the support and dignity they deserve in their elder years,” Stefanik said in a news release.
USA Freedom Act
Stefanik voted in favor of extending the Foreign Intelligence Service Act through 2023.
The USA Freedom Act passed 278-136. The act came under scrutiny during the investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election, when warrants were obtained to conduct surveillance on an associate of Trump’s campaign.
The act has been revised to call for prompt destruction of call records and remove the authority of government officials to access call records on an ongoing basis.
Minor parties score victory
Minor parties scored a major victory when a New York Supreme Court last week ruled it was unconstitutional for an unelected commission to interfere with New York’s right to have fusion voting
With fusion voting, candidates can obtain multiple ballot lines and then collect the total number of votes they get on all the lines.
The Times-Union reported that a state Supreme Court Judge Ralph A. Boniello in Niagara County struck down recommendations of the state’s Public Finance Commission because he said the state Legislature improperly gave the commission authority to create new laws.
The commission had planned to increase the number of votes that minor parties must receive to qualify for status on the ballot.
The Working Families Party sent out a statement praising the court’s decision. The party had been particularly critical of the commission, because it believed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was attempting to undercut the progressive party.
“This is a huge victory for all voters in New York state. We need more choices, not fewer, to build a strong democracy. As we have consistently said — and the courts have just confirmed — an unelected commission has no right to interfere with New Yorkers’ constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice on the party line of their choice,” said New York Working Families Party State Director Sochie Nnaemeka in a news release.
