Cobb weighs in on federal response to pandemic

“This will be the fastest vaccination development in our nation’s history, not only our nation’s history, but in humanity’s history. The fact that we are in phase three trials for a vaccination, I think that is a very strong, robust response, and all of those bills, funded by Congress, those programs passed on a bipartisan basis,” Stefanik said. “So I would say that the response has been very strong from our county public health officials, and at the federal level, Congress has provided the resources that are important.”

Cobb said she believes the American health system needs to be reimagined, with a public health insurance option or the ability for the average person to buy into the Medicare system. She also said she would like to see Medicare be given the ability to negotiate the costs of prescription drugs.

Cobb said she, as well as groups like the AARP and the Hospital Association of New York State, all supported the Affordable Care Act when it was announced, and continue to support it today, because it improved access to healthcare and allowed healthcare providers to be more profitable and stable.

“Hospitals, nursing homes, they all need the support to provide the care,” she said. “The Affordable Care Act shored them up, and now what we’re seeing is the fragility of that. We need a realistic, consistent federal response.”