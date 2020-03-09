Cobb vows to stick to issues of health care, economy — despite negative attacks

Cobb pointed out that most of the contributions that flooded in during the impeachment hearing were small donations of an average of about $27 per person.

Cobb added that the money will help to get the message out. Last time around, Cobb emerged from an 11-person primary field with no money for the general election and had to start from scratch.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not committed any resources at this point, according to Cobb.

“DCCC has been helpful, but they’ve not called the race red to blue — yet,” she said.

Cobb said she does not want this race to be a referendum on Trump, but rather on the need to have someone in Congress who is an independent voice and has lived, worked and volunteered in the community.

“There are two kinds of people who run, those who run for their ego and those who run to serve their community. I am running to serve my community,” she said.

Cobb hit familiar themes throughout the 45-minute discussion including attacking Stefanik’s record on health care, the economy and entitlements.