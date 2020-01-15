Cobb stresses roots, experience

GLENS FALLS — Democratic NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb stressed her roots and her commitment to the community at an event on Wednesday, drawing a contrast with Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Cobb cited her service as a volunteer firefighter, eight-year member of the St. Lawrence County Legislature and founder of a health care nonprofit. She said Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, does not have a record of service in this district.

“Elise Stefanik has never lived in this district. She has never lived in Willsboro. She has never volunteered here or worked in this district. That is a very big difference between the two of us,” Cobb said to a largely friendly crowd of 50 people who attended a special meeting of the Democracy for the Greater Glens Falls Area organization. The event was held in the community room at Crandall Public Library.

Stefanik’s family had a vacation home in Willsboro and she and her husband bought a home in Schuylerville in 2018.

Cobb said Stefanik is serving the interests of her corporate donors by voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, causing 64,000 people in the district to lose health care, and against a recent bill that would have capped prescription drug costs.

