Less than one-third of the individual donations to the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the third quarter of the year came from inside the NY-21 Congressional District, compared with 70% for Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, according to an analysis by The Post-Star.
Stefanik had about 70 donors from inside the district, which includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Stefanik's campaign said previously that they had donations from every county in the district.
About 40% of Cobb’s contributions listed are for more than $200, compared with 78% for Stefanik, according to the Federal Election Commission reports covering the period from July 1 through Sept. 30.
Stefanik beat Cobb in total fundraising, with $450,000, compared with $250,000 for Cobb.
Stefanik raised $224,250 from political action committees this cycle.
Cobb criticized Stefanik for the amount of corporate donations she has received.
“Elise Stefanik’s campaign continues to be funded by the very corporations that have increased the cost of health care for New York families," Cobb said in a news release.
Cobb went on to criticize Stefanik’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which she said would have caused 64,000 northern New Yorkers to lose health insurance, removed protections for pre-existing conditions and increased the cost of prescription drugs.
Cobb is not accepting corporate political action committee money. Her only PAC donations this cycle were $2,500 from the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers; $1,000 from the progressive group, National Committee for an Effective Congress; $2,000 from the election committee of U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko; and $250 from the Town of Milton Democratic Committee.
Cobb’s fundraising slowed somewhat from the second quarter, when she raised $350,000. Stefanik also was down slightly from the $518,000 she pulled in during that period.
Cobb, of Canton, is a former St. Lawrence County legislator and business consultant. She unsuccessfully challenged Stefanik in 2018, losing 42% to 56%.
Stefanik's campaign did not provide a response to Cobb's release. Earlier in the month, Stefanik released the following statement regarding the FEC numbers:
“This record level of support reflects my independent record of always putting the North Country first, and of reaching across the aisle to deliver real results for our district,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to build our tremendous grassroots network of volunteers and supporters, and to winning in 2020.”
