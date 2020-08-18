Cobb, Stefanik talk about the state of the campaign

With less than three months to go before Election Day, congressional campaigns are getting more intense, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb are refining their attacks.
Cobb, of Canton, released her third television advertisement of the campaign cycle on Tuesday. It is titled “Jobs,” and in it Cobb talks about how she has worked as a paper carrier, store clerk and a volunteer firefighter.
Her passion is health care, however, so she started an organization to provide care for the uninsured and get them the medicine they need, she states.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Cobb said she believes it is a fitting message for the campaign.
“I know what it’s like to juggle two and three jobs and to put food on the table, and people in this district work really hard,” she said.
Cobb said Stefanik has not been doing her job and has missed several meetings of the House Intelligence Committee.
Cobb also criticized the Trump administration and Stefanik for not aggressively responding to the report that Russia placed bounties on the heads of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan.
“Not only is Elise Stefanik absent (from) her job, but she has refused to stand up for the lives of American troops,” Cobb said.
Stefanik had been repeatedly attacking Cobb for not answering media inquiries about whether she supports the Democratic presidential ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Stefanik’s campaign sent out a news release on Tuesday morning saying: “Cobb is on day eight of hiding from North Country voters.”
Cobb put that question to rest on Tuesday.
“I am a Democrat. Of course I will be voting for the Democratic ticket,” she said, adding that she believes that Harris is smart, competent and experienced.
Cobb then quickly pivoted back to attacking Stefanik on health care.
“She’s focused on national politics in Washington — not on the health and safety of the people in the North Country. I’ve worked in this community to expand access to quality and affordable health care, to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to make people’s lives better,” she said.
Cobb said she supports adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act, while Stefanik continues to support the federal lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act.
Cobb also attacked Stefanik on support for privatization of Social Security and Medicare. Cobb said people are worried about whether the safety net will remain intact.
Cobb said she does not support defunding the police but said community services need additional resources.
“Police are asked to do so much, and community service providers are allies and work with our police officers — whether it’s addressing homelessness or mental health or substance abuse,” she said.
Cobb accused Stefanik of being out of touch with constituents.
“She supports drastically reducing unemployment (payments) while families want to get back to work, and when they’re trying to put food on the table and pay their bills,” she said.
Stefanik responds
Stefanik defended herself in a phone interview Tuesday, saying Cobb is misinformed.
Stefanik said she has attended all of the classified intelligence briefings but did not participate in the open hearings run by the committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California. She called them “press conferences” and accused him of leaking classified information.
Stefanik said there is disagreement among intelligence agencies on the claims about Russian bounties on U.S. troops. But she said she has supported increased military readiness and investments in cybersecurity to deter foreign hacking threats.
Stefanik said she does not support making any changes to Social Security for people over the age of 50.
“I think we need to put forth a bipartisan solution and really have a bipartisan conversation with young people who want to make sure those programs are there,” she said.
She pointed to her record, which includes helping seniors in her district claim $2.6 million of Social Security benefits that they were owed, she said.
On health care, Stefanik said she worked to repeal taxes that were imposed as part of the ACA, including the "Cadillac" tax on high-cost insurance plans and the medical device tax. She also cited millions in funding she has obtained for community health centers such as Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
She pointed to $165 million she has obtained for North Country hospitals to work through the challenges of the pandemic.
Cobb supported Medicare for All before backtracking, Stefanik said.
“She supports government takeover of health care,” she said. She said Medicare for All would cancel people’s employer-provided health care plans.
Cobb has said she no longer supports Medicare for All.
Stefanik said Cobb supports defunding the police, citing a vote Cobb made as a St. Lawrence County legislator to eliminate a deputy sheriff position.
Stefanik said Cobb’s record is too radical for the district.
“It’s really a choice between the Biden-Harris-Cobb far left resistance and my record of real results in this district,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.