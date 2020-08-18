Cobb, Stefanik talk about the state of the campaign

With less than three months to go before Election Day, congressional campaigns are getting more intense, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb are refining their attacks.

Cobb, of Canton, released her third television advertisement of the campaign cycle on Tuesday. It is titled “Jobs,” and in it Cobb talks about how she has worked as a paper carrier, store clerk and a volunteer firefighter.

Her passion is health care, however, so she started an organization to provide care for the uninsured and get them the medicine they need, she states.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Cobb said she believes it is a fitting message for the campaign.

“I know what it’s like to juggle two and three jobs and to put food on the table, and people in this district work really hard,” she said.

Cobb said Stefanik has not been doing her job and has missed several meetings of the House Intelligence Committee.

Cobb also criticized the Trump administration and Stefanik for not aggressively responding to the report that Russia placed bounties on the heads of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan.