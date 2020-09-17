Cobb, Stefanik continue to spar over Russian bounty allegations

The Stefanik campaign cites an NBC report released Monday in which Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, said Pentagon officials have not been able to verify the existence of a bounty program after reviewing all available evidence.

“It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me,” Gen. McKenzie told NBC. He said it’s “not a closed issue,” and the U.S. is still seeking new information on the matter.

The Stefanik campaign on Tuesday called Cobb’s repeated assertions that Russia put bounties on American soldiers false and “disgusting,” using the NBC report as evidence that her claims are, and have been inaccurate.

“Tedra Cobb’s campaign ad claiming Russian bounties is not only false, it is shameful and smears our military leaders in Afghanistan by ignoring the facts as well as their military and intelligence assessments,” said Madison Anderson, Rep. Stefanik’s campaign spokesperson. “Tedra Cobb should immediately take this disgusting and untruthful ad off the air.”

Gabbie Hart, Cobb’s campaign manager, said in a statement there are no plans to take the ad off the air.

“Voters in the North Country deserve to know that Elise Stefanik has remained silent on this critical issue,” she said.