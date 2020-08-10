Cobb, Stefanik argue over border, even when they agree

Cobb said she believes there is bipartisan common ground on issues like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which is similar to the DREAM Act, ending child separation and increasing farm visas, but she said Washington politicians are not able to get along enough to pass “anything meaningful.”

Stefanik

Asked about where Stefanik thinks border security funding should be set, Anderson said the congresswoman from Schuylerville has voted numerous times to increase funding for border security.

“Tedra is on the record saying she supports zero funding for border security,” Anderson wrote.

This is false. In a clip the Stefanik campaign provided as evidence, a 2018 radio interview with 790 WTNY’s Alan Walts, Cobb says she opposes spending money for a wall on the U.S. southern border, but she does not speak on any other border funding.

Asked if the U.S. should make it easier for people to immigrate legally, Anderson said “Stefanik has long advocated for fixing our broken immigration system.”

She gave examples of Stefanik’s co-sponsoring a year-round visa program and supporting increases to the maximum number of to J-1 and H2B visas issued, which are used to keep a well-staffed workforce in the North Country.