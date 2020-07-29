Cobb speaks on COVID-19, funding for school reopening

North Country Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb issued a statement Tuesday voicing displeasure with the Senate Republicans’ HEALS Act stimulus package, which requires that schools open their doors for in-person instruction or else they won’t receive federal financial aid.

“There are no easy answers when it comes to school reopening but a one-size-fits-all approach that requires in-person classes isn’t the solution,” Cobb wrote in a press release.

Cobb said students need reliable internet access so remote learning can happen, but she believes kids should be able to go back to school in person, as long as it can be done safely.

She said schools need funding to reopen. The HEALS Act, unveiled Monday, would provide around $45 billion for reopening schools, with restrictions against remote-only reopenings.

“We must be listening to our teachers, local health professionals, and the science to determine the best course of action,” Cobb said in a phone interview. “I do not believe any federal funding should be threatened when schools and communities make the best choices for their students and staff.”