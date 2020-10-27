Cobb sign vandalized — not once, but twice

MOREAU — Some vandals hit a sign supporting Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb not once but twice in the last few days.
Mary Jenkins of Moreau sent photos showing the damage done to the sign, located at the intersection of routes 9 and 197. All of the blue letters except for the “C” and “O” were painted over with white paint.
Jenkins said she believes the vandalism occurred Thursday night or Friday. She and a friend repainted the letters on Saturday, and they were vandalized again on Sunday.
“We’re just going to keep on repainting it and just show them,” she said.
“They can’t bring us down with their behavior.”
Theft of Democratic signs continues to be a problem, according to Jenkins. They cannot keep signs up as people keep taking them, even when "no trespassing signs" are also posted.
“It’s frustrating. It just takes away our First Amendment right. We’re not taking theirs away,” she said.
Residents of Moreau and Glens Falls previously reported that signs supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other candidates have been stolen from their lawns. Some people have resorted to making their own handmade signs.
Queensbury Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Parwana said there are reports every election cycle of people stealing and damaging signs, but this year it's more pervasive.
“I have never seen it like this. It seems more organized and more mean,” he said.
Parwana said he received a report from a Glens Falls resident about 20 Biden signs from her neighborhood being thrown in her trash bin. He also has received reports of sign thefts in Washington County.
Parwana hands out signs, and they do not last long.
“They go and put them out and then they tell me the next day, their signs are gone. They’re not even up for 24 hours. It’s disheartening,” he said.
Parwana blamed the increased vandalism on polarization. People are worried about their candidate losing, given how much is at stake.
Parwana said he has personally picked up signs — even those of the opposing party — that have been knocked down and are lying by the side of the road.
He called for unity.
“When the election’s over, let’s take our signs down and come together again,” he said.
