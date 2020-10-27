Cobb sign vandalized — not once, but twice

MOREAU — Some vandals hit a sign supporting Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb not once but twice in the last few days.

Mary Jenkins of Moreau sent photos showing the damage done to the sign, located at the intersection of routes 9 and 197. All of the blue letters except for the “C” and “O” were painted over with white paint.

Jenkins said she believes the vandalism occurred Thursday night or Friday. She and a friend repainted the letters on Saturday, and they were vandalized again on Sunday.

“We’re just going to keep on repainting it and just show them,” she said.

“They can’t bring us down with their behavior.”

Theft of Democratic signs continues to be a problem, according to Jenkins. They cannot keep signs up as people keep taking them, even when "no trespassing signs" are also posted.

“It’s frustrating. It just takes away our First Amendment right. We’re not taking theirs away,” she said.

Residents of Moreau and Glens Falls previously reported that signs supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other candidates have been stolen from their lawns. Some people have resorted to making their own handmade signs.