Cobb raises over a half-million dollars in last quarter

Cobb’s campaign initially would not release a summary of their campaign's results and the report could not be accessed from the FEC earlier this month because of server issues.

On Monday, Cobb said fundraising is where the campaign wants to be and said it is not appropriate to talk about donations when millions of people in the country have lost their jobs and thousands of northern New Yorkers are struggling.

“It’s not time to talk about fundraising or perform an end zone dance on those numbers. If that’s what my opponent wants to do, that’s her prerogative,” Cobb said.

Cobb said that the vast majority of contributions were small donations from within the district.

The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way she is reaching out to voters. Cobb said her campaign has done over 90,000 voter outreach calls, including 5,000 check-in calls with seniors. She also hosted a Zoom meeting with the former medical director of the Claxon-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg to answer questions from people about COVID-19 and put resources about the virus on her website.

Cobb said health care continues to be the top issue for voters.

“We’re seeing how fragile our health care system is with what’s happening to the hospitals,” she said.