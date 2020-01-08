Cobb raises $2.05 million, Stefanik more than $3.2 million in fourth-quarter campaign fundraising

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb broke fundraising records in the fourth quarter of 2019, with Stefanik pulling in $3.2 million and Cobb $2.05 million.

For both candidates, this is the most that they have ever raised in a quarter.

Stefanik has nearly $3.4 million cash on hand at this point and received donations from each of the 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District, and has over 50,000 new donors, according to a news release from the campaign. The average donation is $50.

Cobb has nearly $2.2 million on hand for her campaign and has raised over $2.7 million for this election cycle. She has received contributions from over 63,000 people from over 50 states. The average donation was $27.50, according to a news release.

Both Stefanik and Cobb saw their profiles rise during the impeachment hearings. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses that testified before the House Intelligence Committee as to whether President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

Stefanik said she was “overwhelmed” by the historic level of support.