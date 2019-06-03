Democratic NY-21 Congressional District candidate Tedra Cobb has announced her leadership team, stacking her campaign with veterans who have helped flip House seats from red to blue in her effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Tony Coppola will serve as campaign manager. He has more than a decade of experience managing congressional, legislative and municipal campaigns across the country, often in Republican districts, according to a news release.
Most recently, he was the campaign manager for Democrat Ron DiNicola’s unsuccessful bid in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District. President Donald Trump won the district by 20 points and DiNicola ended up getting 48% of the vote, losing to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
Jason McGrath, vice president at GBAO, has been hired to do polling. He has two decades’ worth of experiences and has helped on the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico; U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa; U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lugan, New Mexico; and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, all from Illinois.
Mike Luce of The Dover Group is leading the direct mail team. He has worked as a campaign manager and legislative caucus director. The Dover Group has won awards such as “Best of the Best” award from the American Association of Political Consultants for the best overall piece of mail in the 2017 election cycle, according to a news release.
Geoff Mackler of Blueprint, Digital is handling communications. In 2018, the company helped elect 10 new members of the House, nine of which flipped from Republican to Democrat, including U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi in NY-22.
Prism Communications is handling media and communications. The firm has 13 years of experience electing Democratic members to Congress in red districts. Founding partners Maura Dougherty and Peter Cari will lead the effort. Before founding the firm, Dougherty worked as press secretary for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and handled communications for the senator across upstate New York, according to a news release.
Classroom to careers
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has introduced bipartisan legislation to expand the Federal Work-Study Program to allow participating students to get a full-time job in their field of study in the private sector.
Current law states that students must have part-time jobs that are on campus, in the government or at nonprofit organizations, but it excludes the private sector. Stefanik has introduced the College to Careers Act with Democrat U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, of Massachusetts, to include those jobs.
“The regulations in the current Federal Work-Study Program limit the modern student’s ability to integrate classroom learning with real world, on-the-job experiences needed to ensure they are competitive in the post-graduation job market,” Stefanik said in a news release.
About 3,200 post-secondary institutions participate in the Federal Work-Study Program, which provides more than $1.1 billion in subsidies to more than 600,000 students to help pay for college. The average payment to students is about $1,700 in annual wages, according to a news release.
Helping women in military
Stefanik is a co-sponsor of legislation to expand participation in the Women’s Health Transition Training pilot program, a peer-to-peer initiative designed to help women about to leave active duty military service in obtaining health care through the Veterans Administration. The legislation is designed to help the more than 2 million women serving in the military.
“The VA offers important women-centric health care services, yet many women veterans do not utilize the services at their disposal due to a lack of public awareness,” Stefanik said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation aims to raise awareness and increase women’s enrollment into the VA health care system as quickly as possible after their military service is complete, to ensure continuity in their health care.”
Stefanik wrote a letter to the Army and Navy secretaries last week on this topic and noted that the age-adjusted suicide rate for women veterans is almost twice as high as the rate for civilian women. Women veterans do not connect with VA services until an average of 2.7 years after separating from the military, according to a news release.
Also, women have misconceptions about their eligibility for health care, which has resulted in lower enrollment in VA care and use of services.
