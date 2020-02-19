Cobb keeps focus on health care reform in run for 21st Congressional District

SARANAC LAKE — Tedra Cobb is still focused on health care reform in her campaign for New York’s 21st Congressional District, but she is vague on the details of what she thinks that reform should look like.

The Democratic candidate from Canton now supports a public-option expansion of the Affordable Care Act. That is a change from her 2018 campaign, when at times she supported a “Medicare for All” overhaul of the health care system and at other times did not say what system she preferred.

Cobb’s statements, speeches and news releases often come back to the topic of health care. It is the main thrust of her campaign.

Cobb has spent the majority of her life on two things, health care and politics, and she said running for Congress against incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is a combination of the two.

Asked in a recent interview if she thinks this campaign fixation on health care could be a detriment to her campaign, as it means she focuses less on other issues, she said “no” because she believes health care affects average people at every level of their lives.

“Think about the No. 1 thing your family worries about,” she said.