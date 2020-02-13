Cobb keeps campaign contributions close to the chest

So what is her plan for the money?

When asked, Cobb reiterated her common “chicken surprise” story about her mother and growing up with nine adopted siblings.

“My mother had a dish called chicken surprise; ‘You find the chicken; I’ll be surprised,’” Cobb said. “It’s called being lean. I am doing nothing with that money right now. … I am sitting, being very fiscally conservative.”

Cobb said she will spend it eventually, but on what she is not sure.

Stefanik has also not dipped much into her funds.

A few of Cobb’s donations came from high-profile Hollywood actors, such as Mark Hamill and George Takei of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” fame, respectively. Stefanik has criticized Cobb as being the “toast of Tinseltown” and having fans in Hollywood, but not many in the North Country.

Cobb said this is not true.

Cobb says those actors aren’t the people she is running to represent and that the maxed-out donations from actors were not a significant part of her earnings. She said she writes thank-you notes to each of her donors and that she has written “thousands” to people in this district.