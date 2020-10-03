Cobb: Health care more important than ever during pandemic

Democratic NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought even more attention to the issue of health care, as people are losing their jobs and losing their insurance.
“We’ve got to get through this together. We’ve got to put public health first. And people before politics,” she said in a virtual meeting on Friday with The Post-Star editorial board.
Cobb is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is seeking her fourth two-year term. The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Cobb reiterated her support of adding a public option to Medicare instead of Medicare for All. That would allow people to buy into Medicare and others to retain their private insurance.
“It’s about expanding access to the millions of Americans who need health care. It’s also about giving people a choice,” she said.
Cobb said she does not support getting rid of private insurance companies.
She said people also need mental health and substance abuse services. She recalled the barriers she encountered in an effort to get her brother into a substance abuse program in May 2019. Her brother was about to sign the paperwork and hesitated.
“I asked what is happening. He said, ‘It’s $500 a day.’ I said, ‘You have insurance.’ At that point, he signed the paperwork,” Cobb said.
Stefanik voted against funding for health navigators, which help people navigate the health care system.
Cobb said Stefanik has taken $50,000 from pharmaceutical companies, which had helped fuel the opioid epidemic. Like her last run, Cobb is not accepting corporate donations.
More pandemic relief needed
Cobb said the country needs a federal response to the pandemic that is “realistic and consistent” and puts science first — something that has not happened.
The federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have offered confusing guidance at times, for example changing the Centers' stance on whether the virus particles hang in the air for an extended period of time.
Cobb said more funding is needed so state and local governments and schools expand rapid testing and undertake contact tracing.
Cobb said she supports another stimulus package to provide funding for state and local governments, so they can improve infrastructure such as expanding broadband. This region’s lack of internet connectivity has become even more of an issue as people are working and attending school from home. More funding is also needed to fix roads and bridges.
She also supports extending emergency unemployment compensation and another round of the Paycheck Protection Program and loans for small businesses.
Instead, Washington is divided and Congress cannot work together and pass legislation, she said. She cited her two terms in the St. Lawrence County Legislature as a valuable asset.
“That experience of putting aside the partisanship and solving problems with the community is what I bring,” she said.
Cobb also supports a nationwide mask mandate. She said it is important to look at what went well and what went wrong in the response to the pandemic at both the federal and state levels.
Cobb has been running mostly a virtual campaign in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her campaign has made 2.5 million phone calls to voters.
She also has hosted virtual roundtable meetings on topics such as health care and veterans issues. Her campaign also has texted people and sent postcards.
They have had some limited in-person events including lawn sign distribution and a drive-up rally.
“We are being very, very strict about people’s health and safety,” she said.
Stefanik's ties to Trump
When asked if the race was a referendum on President Donald Trump, Cobb reiterated her stance that she is running against Stefanik. However, Stefanik has tied herself to Trump because she backs the taxpayer-funded lawsuit heading to the Supreme Court to repeal Obamacare and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions.
Cobb said Stefanik and the president have not stood up for the military, which is important as Fort Drum in western New York makes up a large part of the district.
“We learned months ago, months ago that Russia had put bounties on the lives on American soldiers and she has said nothing,” Cobb said.
In addition, Cobb said Stefanik has remained silent on the report in The Atlantic magazine that Trump had called soldiers buried overseas “suckers and losers.”
“We need somebody who is going to stand up and who is going to fight for everyone in this district and is going to put our soldiers first,” Cobb said.
Police reform, minimum wage hike
Cobb said she does not support defunding the police, but said reforms are needed such as banning chokeholds and strangleholds, eliminating no-knock warrants and providing training on de-escalation techniques.
“We, as a country, have a commitment to equality of all and this is a moment where I think we should pause and think how we make people more equal,” she said.
She also supports an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. That is just one example in a long list of priorities that have not been able to be accomplished in the current climate in Washington.
“The divisiveness, the vitriol, the inability to move legislation (forward) is not good for the American people,” she said.
“Until we send new people, that sort of culture isn’t going to change and that culture must change,” she added.
