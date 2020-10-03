Cobb: Health care more important than ever during pandemic

She also supports extending emergency unemployment compensation and another round of the Paycheck Protection Program and loans for small businesses.

Instead, Washington is divided and Congress cannot work together and pass legislation, she said. She cited her two terms in the St. Lawrence County Legislature as a valuable asset.

“That experience of putting aside the partisanship and solving problems with the community is what I bring,” she said.

Cobb also supports a nationwide mask mandate. She said it is important to look at what went well and what went wrong in the response to the pandemic at both the federal and state levels.

Cobb has been running mostly a virtual campaign in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her campaign has made 2.5 million phone calls to voters.

She also has hosted virtual roundtable meetings on topics such as health care and veterans issues. Her campaign also has texted people and sent postcards.

They have had some limited in-person events including lawn sign distribution and a drive-up rally.

“We are being very, very strict about people’s health and safety,” she said.

Stefanik's ties to Trump