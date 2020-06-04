Cobb, Gillibrand, Esper oppose using military against protests

Stefanik, a Republican from Schuylerville, is the North Country’s representative in Congress whom Cobb is challenging in the Nov. 3 election. Stefanik has not made a public statement about military deployment against domestic protesters, although she tweeted Wednesday that New York police need support from the state National Guard.

“As a retired military veteran who served as a first sergeant during Operation Desert Storm, I am angered and alarmed that the president of the United States thinks he can use our military as his own personal army to squash peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights,” Michelle Tolosky of Chazy, a retired first sergeant in the Air Force, said in Cobb’s release. “He thinks it makes him look tough, but it actually makes him look weak and desperate. Instead of leadership, we have an incompetent imposter who is emboldened and enabled by lawmakers who KNOW he is self-serving. Rep. Stefanik is one of those enablers, and an enthusiastic one at that. Betrayed, is how I feel about her.”