Cobb forms political action committee to help elect Democrats in rural areas

CANTON — Former Democratic NY-21 Congressional District candidate Tedra Cobb announced Thursday that she has formed a political action committee to help elect Democrats in rural areas.

Cobb, of Canton, unsuccessfully challenged incumbent U.S. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the last two elections. For the 2020 campaign, Cobb raised $5.7 million, and she plans to put her fundraising knowledge and infrastructure to work in the new venture, called Backroads PAC.

“Democrats in rural areas have been left behind for decades, lacking infrastructure, organization, and resources,” Cobb said in a news release. “Backroads PAC is working to change that, so we can defeat Republicans in every district.”

Cobb said that living in rural America requires “grit, some tenacity and an understanding of the value of community.”

The goal of the PAC is to identify, vet and endorse rural Democrats in competitive districts; provide training in fundraising, communications and earned and social media strategy for endorsed candidates and campaigns; and give financial support to endorsed candidates after the primary.

Cobb said the results of the 2020 election prove that Democrats must do a better job of communicating with rural voters.

“It’s time to face some hard facts: 75% of the members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the election represent rural districts. Things have to change,” she said. “Backroads PAC will support the candidates challenging these incumbents. We know that Democrats, with the right candidate, in the right district, with resources and support, can compete everywhere — and we must. Expanding the map begins on every back road in rural America.”

