Cobb condemns Stefanik's speech at RNC

The morning after Rep. Elise Stefanik spoke at the Republican National Convention, her Democratic challenger in the race for the 21st Congressional District condemned the speech.

Tedra Cobb said Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was “worrying about herself, making speeches and furthering her own career.”

“She has time to go to Iowa, she has time to go to Tulsa, time to go to Washington and speak at a national political convention, but she doesn’t have time to fight for families here,” Cobb said.

Cobb remarked in an interview how, at a time when millions of Americans are unemployed, and have lost their employer-linked healthcare, Rep. Stefanik voted against emergency unemployment benefits and has continually voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Cobb was referencing the HEROES Act, which would have, among other things, extended the $600 federal unemployment benefits through to the end of 2021. Rep. Stefanik voted against that bill, as did all but one other Republican representative. The measure passed the majority-Democratic House, but has languished in the Senate without a scheduled vote.