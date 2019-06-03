{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, wants to unseat Sen. Betty Little in the 45th Senate District.

Davis announced on Facebook on May 28 that she would challenge the Queensbury Republican, who is currently in her ninth term. The district includes all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.

Davis said in her post that her official campaign kickoff would take place on June 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Adirondack Room of the Butcher Block in Plattsburgh.

Davis said in a telephone interview on Monday said she is excited about her campaign.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity at this specific time to have someone who has government experience, but would also be in the majority to bring about the changes that are needed for the North Country,” she said.

Davis said she would get into specific issues at a later time, but said one of her main priorities is keeping control of state spending.

“We’re one of the highest-taxed states in the nation and we need someone in there that has a financial background that’s fiscally responsible,” she said. “I’m a proud Democrat, but I’m going to look at every penny.”

Davis is in her sixth year as treasurer for Clinton County Before that, she served as the manager of the Plattsburgh branch of Glens Falls National Bank.

Davis promised to be nonpartisan. She said she is known for reviewing all sides of an issue before coming to a decision she thinks is right.

“I treat everyone the same, regardless of my party affiliation,” she said.

Before moving to the area, Davis served as an assessor in Long Island. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in business and philosophy and a minor in accounting.

Although the election is not until November 2020, Davis said she wants to get going now, because she has a full-time job and less free time to campaign. She wants to visit all the counties in the large district and discuss issues with constituents.

Davis said she is committed to the race, whether running against Little or someone else. She pointed out that Little has not said whether she will seek re-election.

Little spokesman Daniel MacEntee said the senator has not made a decision about whether to run for a 10th term. She typically decides in the spring of an election year. Since the state primary has been moved from September to June, he said Little would have to circulate petitions in late February, so she will decide in December or January.

In 2018, Little defeated Democrat Emily Martz, a former NY-21 candidate and operations and finance director for an economic development group, 64% to 36%. That was the first time Little had a Democratic challenger since 2006, when she defeated Tim Merrick by a 2-1 margin.

Little ran uncontested in subsequent elections until 2016, when Green Party candidate Steve Ruzbacki mounted a challenge. He received 12% of the vote, to Little's 88%

