PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy has announced that he intends to challenge Tedra Cobb for the Democratic nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
Conroy, who represents the town of Plattsburgh on the board, returned to his duties on Wednesday after an extended absence in which he said he was seeking treatment for an “encounter with alcohol.”
Conroy has been arrested twice in the past six weeks in the city of Plattsburgh for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Sept. 6 and for an alleged criminal trespass and criminal possession of cocaine, the paper reported.
Conroy said following the meeting that he planned to challenge Cobb, of Canton, who so far has been the only 2020 challenger to Stefanik for the NY-21 seat, which includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
