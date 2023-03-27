GLENS FALLS — Safety and emergency service officials continue to work on safety concerns for overnight parking in Glens Falls.

Fire Chief James Schrammel, Police Chief Jarred Smith, and Tom Girard, city Department of Public Works field operations manager, were all in attendance at last week’s Special Projects Committee meeting.

They gave their opinions on the board’s idea of trying to introduce overnight parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at their meeting on Tuesday.

“I think not only should we weigh in on the idea, the community should too. Some of our issues with the fire department is the city having a lot of narrow streets so they are already limited in the ability to pass through,” Schrammel said.

Schrammel, Smith and Girard gave Mary Gooden, committee chairwoman and fifth-ward councilwoman, and the other members recommendations for proper safety as well ideas that might work for the city.

Smith said he had little to no concerns about the board’s action, saying the department would back the laws city officials propose.

“Officers are out on patrol between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.,” he said. “Operational wise, from the department, we’re going to enforce the law and that’s why we’re here.”

Schrammel added concerns about needing their largest trucks to be able to access homes if there ever were a fire emergency. He said snow also could add trouble to the mix during the winter.

The tankers that respond to fires need a 16-foot clearance on both sides when making turns, making it difficult to have parking on the streets when large snow banks are present.

Girard agreed but said that 24-hour on-street parking could be possible for all months but November through April.

“I’m not against on-street parking overall, I just think it will be too difficult to try to have when there’s snow falling,” he said.

Ben Lapham, committee member and fourth-ward councilman, said he doesn’t understand how adding four hours to on-street parking will generate a large impact on parking in general.

“It seems kind of magical; why would that have any impact on people parking,” he asked.

Girard counted and said that people wouldn’t vacate their spots as often, giving an example of someone returning from work and not moving their vehicle until the weekend is over.

“People will leave their cars in the roadway. It’s human nature. If they come home from work on a Friday and have no where to go until Monday, they won’t move it,” he said.

The Special Projects Committee decided to start having two meetings a month, allowing the meeting to expedite the time of completion of the project.

The group will now meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room on the second floor of City Hall. The next meeting will be on April 4.