GLENS FALLS — The Common Council has approved a letter of intent from Northern Power and Light for negotiations over renewable power sources in the city.

Northern Power and Light, based in Saranac Lake, said in the letter of intent that they would work with city officials to secure hydro electricity credits from the Warrensburg facility to offset 80% to 100& of Glens Falls’ electricity expenses.

The contract would also allow NP&L to source US-based Hydro Renewable Energy Credits to match the usage of the city’s accounts served by NP&L, allowing the city to make a renewable energy claim.

“They are a small hydro facility operator mostly in the North Country and Adirondacks. They purchased the small hydro facility in Warrensburg and they are looking to use it as a Community Distributed Generation project,” Jeff Flagg, economic development director said at last week’s Common Council meeting. “If any of you are familiar with community solar, which is where you subscribe to an offsite solar facility and get credits for that, it’s very similar to that.”

Glens Falls would have credits billed at a 5% discount. If “E Value” is adopted, credits would be billed at 10%. According to letter, the city would see net savings of $25,000 to $50,000 per year.

NP&L proposed a contract for two years with the city that will renew on an annual basis, with the provision that Glens Falls can exit or reduce the contract volumes at any time with six months notice.

A low-income discount program was also proposed, which offers a discount of 25% to eligible residents. The discount program would be included in an outreach campaign put out by NP&L, celebrating the city’s choice of supporting local renewables.

Flagg added that in order for the project to kick off, it has to dove-tail with the New York Power Authority’s assistance to the city in the development and analysis of solar systems at two Queensbury landfill and two Glens Falls rooftop sites.

“Energy costs went up rather extraordinarily in the most recent contract we had. One of the benefits of this is that the two projects can’t overlap. The Community Distributed Generation project would need to conclude,” Flagg said.