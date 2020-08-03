Child Victims Act lawsuits deadline extended

Victims of childhood sex abuse will now have until next August to file lawsuits under New York’s Child Victims Act.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday signed legislation extending a look-back window for claims to be filed until Aug. 14, 2021. The Child Victims Act, adopted in 2019, initially allowed decades-old claims of sex abuse to be heard in New York courts for the first time by suspending the statute of limitations in such cases for one year, from Aug. 14, 2019, to Aug. 14, 2020.

Cuomo issued an executive order in May extending the suspension of the statute of limitations until Jan. 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which essentially closed the state court system for three months.

The State Legislature passed a bill later in May extending the window by a full year.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, a sponsor of the extension bill, said the original law allowed more than 3,000 people to come forward to seek justice through the courts for past claims of abuse, but many state residents who have yet to come forward because of the impact of the pandemic on the courts and the economy should continue to get that opportunity for another year.

