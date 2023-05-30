Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHESTER — The Town of Chester is seeking the public’s input on a proposed short term rental local law

A public hearing is seto for Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center Auditorium.

A copy of the seven-paged draft for the Local Law is available on the Town’s website. Community members were asked to participate in a recentsurvey on the rentals that typically serve tourists and seasonal residents.

“The purpose and intent of this local law is to establish the means to secure the health, safety, and welfare of property owners, residents, and the public regarding the operation of Short-Term Rentals,” the drafted law said.

The new law for short-term rentals would be adopted pursuant to New York Municipal Home Rule Law.

The public hearing will be held in person and via Zoom. The link to join via Zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82741451222.