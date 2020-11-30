Chamber to hold virtual meeting with Rep. Stefanik

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual conversation with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Dec. 9.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will provide updates on issues affecting the business community. Chamber President Michael Bittel will moderate the event.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.adirondackchamber.org.
