Chamber to hold virtual meeting with Rep. Stefanik
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual conversation with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Dec. 9.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Zoom.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will provide updates on issues affecting the business community. Chamber President Michael Bittel will moderate the event.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.adirondackchamber.org.

