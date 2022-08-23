Castelli wins NY-21 Democratic primary

GLENS FALLS — Matt Castelli convincingly defeated Whitehall resident Matt Putorti in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to earn the right to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in the fall.

Putorti conceded the race about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism expert who had served in Afghanistan, had 81% of the vote with about two-thirds of the districts reporting as of 11 p.m. For complete results, see poststar.com.

Castelli, who currently lives in Glens Falls, celebrated with his supporters at the Lawrence Street Tavern in Glens Falls and said he looked forward to taking on Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is seeking her fifth term.

"It will not be easy. They will be relentless, but we will be tireless," he said. "They will have unlimited resources, but we will have unlimited will. They will get vicious. They will play dirty. They will throw everything they have at us and to that, I say 'bring it on,' because I can take it. We can take it. Our mission is clear. Our determination unwavering and with our hearts full of hope, we cannot lose.”

Castelli said he has come full circle as he kicked off his campaign last November at Lawrence Street Tavern. He thanked everyone who helped in this effort — 600 volunteers who helped knock on nearly 20,000 doors, collected 11,000 signatures and made over 60,000 phone calls.

“We crisscrossed this district — putting over 40,000 miles on my truck showing up in all 15 counties of NY-21 at over 250 campaign events, meet-and-greets, listening tour and town halls. We fought hard for this victory and I have all of you to thank.”

Castelli criticized Stefanik for putting her political ambition above the needs of the district. He predicted that NY-21 would become the most closely watched race in the country.

“The front line battle for the soul of America is here,” he said.

Castelli is also on the general election ballot on the Moderate Party line he created.

Castelli and Putorti, a lawyer, had differed on very few issues during the campaign. Putorti supports an assault weapons ban and Castelli has refused to disclose his position on it.

Voters weigh in

Castelli had the edge among party officials and the public.

Geoffrey Roecker cast his ballot for Castelli at the Sanford Street School polling place in Glens Falls. Roecker said he believes that Castelli has the best chance against Stefanik. She liked his CIA background and thought that could help people who are more right-leaning to vote for him.

Michael Cantiello, also of Queensbury, said Castelli appealed to him more. He said he did not like Putorti’s commercials in which he said he would not “kiss Trump’s ass.”

“I thought that was a low blow,” he said.

Jolie Navatka, of Queensbury, said she voted for Putorti because of his local roots. He also seemed to be the more progressive candidate, she said.

Turnout was light. As of about 6 p.m., only 138 people had voted at the polling place at the Queensbury Activities Center.

Queensbury election inspector Gary Gifford said some Republicans showed up at the polls thinking that they had something to vote on.

Stefanik reacts

Putorti conceded the race and thanked his friends, family and supporters. He said he supports Castelli and they are united in the mission to defeat Stefanik.

“We deserve a representative who will put the needs of our community ahead of personal ambition and political gain,” Putorti said in a news release.

Stefanik’s campaign issued a lengthy statement, saying that she looked forward to defeating him by a “historic margin” in November.

“During far-left downstate Democrat Matt Castelli's limited interactions with voters who refused to debate in a Democrat primary, North Country voters have already learned that he is nothing more than another radical far-left downstate Democrat who fully supported Joe Biden and lame duck Speaker Pelosi's historic tax hikes, backs an assault weapons ban, and thinks New York's bail reform 'may be an effective solution,'” the campaign said in a news release.

With redistricting, NY-21 now includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Montgomery, Schoharie, St. Lawrence and parts of Jefferson, Otsego and Rensselaer counties.

The district has a large Republican enrollment advantage — 195,405 compared with 146,548 Democrats. However, there are 125,690 voters not enrolled in a party.

Stefanik lives outside of the new district, but has said she will move into the new district if re-elected.

Other races

In the other area primary, seven-term U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, easily defeated an underdog challenge from Rostislav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany. Tonko had 87% of the vote with 78% of the vote in. NY-20 is made up of all of Schenectady, Albany and Saratoga counties and part of Rensselaer County.

Tonko is being challenged in November by Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, in a rematch of the 2020 election.

In another closely watched Democratic primary, U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler defeated Carolyn Maloney, 55% to 24%.