Castelli says breaking up monopolies would aid farmers

Returning to the nation’s heritage of trust-busting would till the economic soil to revive the region’s agricultural prosperity, suggested Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli.

“That’s one of the reasons I do like Teddy Roosevelt,” he said referring to the Republican and Progressive politician of more than a century ago who was noted for breaking up monopolies.

Castelli, speaking at a recent campaign town hall forum at Lewis County, said that “monopolies” control the prices farmers pay for supplies such as fertilizer, feed and seed, and for fuel to run their equipment.

Petroleum is also an ingredient in many fertilizers and herbicides.

It’s an issue that is often overshadowed by other agricultural issues, Castelli said at the forum, which the campaign filmed on Oct. 12 and posted Tuesday on YouTube.

“I’m a proud capitalist. But for capitalism to work, we need to have competition,” he said. “Competition reduces prices for goods. And we need to bust up the monopolies.”

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Castelli said monopolies in the food distribution and processing industries also should be broken up.

“Certainly, on the other side of that as well, when a farmer wants to bring a product to market, he oftentimes has only one buyer,” Castelli said. “And that buyer is in the position of controlling the prices.”

Contacted Wednesday, Castelli said that no new legislation is needed.

“We have laws on the books — the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the Clayton Antitrust Act, for example — that are supposed to protect against things like price-fixing and excessive market domination. We saw with the pandemic that when we have a centralized market with a few firms dominating our supply of staples like beef, corn and soybeans, food chains can be dangerously disrupted leaving shelves bare and smaller farmers without basics like feed,” he said in a statement. “I want to see the laws we have more aggressively enforced to protect our small and mid-sized farms in New York, and to create food systems that are far more resilient.”

Stefanik has said that reducing federal regulations is a way to address high prices and shortages of farm supplies.

In July, Stefanik co-sponsored legislation to remove or soften federal environmental regulations on the agriculture and livestock industries, legislation that some area farmers praised but Castelli opposed.

Contacted Wednesday for Stefanik to respond, Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser for Stefanik, touted her support for agriculture.

“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s priority is fighting for family farms and ag businesses in upstate New York,” he said.

DeGrasse said Stefanik has been vocal about opposing a plan for New York to lower its threshold for farm worker overtime from 60 to 40 hours, a plan Castelli also opposes.

“She is focused on securing our domestic agricultural production and protecting against the Communist Chinese Party’s attempts to purchase farmland and agricultural companies,” he said.

Stefanik has generally been popular among the farm community.

On Wednesday, she announced endorsements from more than 200 owners of farms and agricultural businesses in the 21st District.

In other topics discussed at the forum, Castelli said, if elected, he would seek to be appointed to the House Agriculture Committee.

“Make sure that we have a decisionmaker in Washington, D.C., on this important committee that can actually deliver some real results,” he said.

Responding to a question from the audience, Castelli said his first legislative priority would be passing legislation to protect the right to abortion nationwide.

Responding to another question, he did not take a position on the so-called “Rooftop Highway,” a long-discussed proposal to connect a four-lane highway connecting Watertown with Plattsburgh, and possibly further east into Vermont.

“I always want to defer to our local government officials to make decisions about infrastructure,” he said.