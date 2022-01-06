Castelli: Jan. 6 riot 'was an attack on all of us'

GLENS FALLS — A year ago, Matt Castelli’s sister and niece were watching as the assault on Capitol Hill took place on TV in their living room. They watched as people scaled the walls of the Capitol, beat police officers and shattered windows.

Castelli’s sister began to cry, and his seven-year-old niece asked her what was wrong, trying to understand what was happening. Castelli recalled what she said in response.

“Some bad people are hurting good people in D.C.,” Castelli recalled her sister saying.

It was then Castelli’s niece, named Hannah, called him to make sure he was all right.

“While I reassured her that I was in fact OK, I couldn’t reassure her of much else,” he said. “Because good people did get hurt that day. Some died, including police officers.”

Castelli, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, stood in front of the Global War on Terror monument at Crandall Park on Thursday to deliver remarks on the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol.

He said that what took place on that day is not OK.

“Our kids were watching. We cannot heal from the horror of Jan. 6 without consequences for those who conspired to overthrow our government without answers for our children when they ask us what happened that day, why it happened and who was responsible,” he said.

Castelli called for legislation to bar from office any person who participates in insurrection against the country’s democracy after taking an oath to the Constitution. He made his intentions clear that, if elected, he would co-sponsor bill H.R. 1405.

This legislation would create a civil procedure allowing the removal and disqualification of anyone who violates their constitutional oath, including sitting members of Congress, according to Castelli.

“Critically, this bill will answer many of the questions Americans have about Jan. 6 to this day,” Castelli said.

The legislation would define what constitutes an insurrection or rebellion under Section 3 of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It also establishes that the attorney general and Department of Justice are responsible for enforcing this, instead of “relying on hyper-partisan Congress to police itself,” according to Castelli.

It will also call for a three-judge panel from the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., to judge whether an individual engaged in insurrection or rebellion, using a clear and convincing standard of evidence. The legislation would empower that panel to issue penalties that include removing individuals from office, disqualifying them from future office and stripping them of government benefits.

“This legislation reaffirms that eligibility for federal office depends on an allegiance to the United States, and that those who abandon their oath to the Constitution should be removed from and disqualified from office,” Castelli said.

He said that he takes this personally.

Castelli said he understands the oath people in office take because it was the oath he took 16 years ago when he first joined the Central Intelligence Agency.

That oath calls for those who take it to support and protect the Constitution against all enemies.

“That oath binds our allegiance to the United States — not to a political party, not to a president, but to the constitution that establishes our government of, by and for the people,” he said.

As he stood in front of the Global War on Terror monument, he recalled those who served and died during the War on Terror. He said that on Jan. 6, a “new front” of that war opened on home soil.

“For their sacrifice to mean something we must take action to defend that same democracy here at home, because Jan. 6 wasn’t just an attack on the Capitol, it was an attack on our democracy. It was an attack on all of us,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

