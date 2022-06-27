Castelli, in bid for NY-21 seat, creating 'Moderate Party' independent line

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli’s campaign is circulating nominating petitions to establish an independent “Moderate Party” line in the 21st Congressional District race, an action that would guarantee him a spot on the November general election ballot regardless of the outcome of the Democratic primary.

“That’s been an effort going on for the last several weeks,” said Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern.

Stern said the Washington County Democratic Committee collected “well over 500 signatures” on Castelli’s behalf on the independent nominating petitions.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in the Aug. 23 primary election for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the November general election.

Stern said Castelli’s independent line is primarily intended to place Castelli on par on the ballot with Stefanik, who is running on two party lines — Republican and Conservative.

“He was looking for a second ballot line,” Stern said.

Stern said he expects that Castelli will continue to actively campaign, even if he loses the Democratic primary.

“I expect that he will, but that’s something you should probably ask the campaign,” Stern said.

