Castelli gives take on 'Moderate' ballot line, Jan. 6 hearings

LOWVILLE — Ahead of the Democratic primary election in August, candidate Matt Castelli said he’s feeling more and more confident in his campaign’s strength and appeal to most voters in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The Democrat, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism director for the National Security Council, has secured support in some fashion from all of the county Democratic committees in the district, and has gone on to obtain a third-party ballot line in the general election as well.

In an interview ahead of a campaign event in Lowville, Castelli said he’s unwilling to entertain a future where he hasn’t won the Democratic primary.

“We have every intent and plan to win that Democratic primary,” he said over a cup of coffee at Lloyd’s of Lowville.

Castelli referenced his endorsements, from the party committees and leaders, to former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, the Democrat who represented the North Country district from 2009 to 2015 and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. But he said the strongest indicator of his appeal so far is his successful attempt to gain the Moderate Party line. He said he collected signatures from over 11,000 unique voters between his Democratic and Moderate Party petitions to appear on the ballot — a significant amount when only 1,500 signatures are required to successfully secure a ballot line for an established party.

Although the Moderate Party has started up in some states, like New Jersey, as a coordinated effort among many people to bridge the Republican and Democratic parties and promote centrism, Castelli said his own Moderate Party is not part of that larger organization.

“Although I think, as I’m learning more about what’s happening in places like New Jersey, that our interests, our very values, are very much aligned,” he said.

Castelli said NY-21 has a strong base of independent voters, and has long been known to support more moderate candidates in Congress, like Owens. He said his goal is to show moderate Republicans, Democrats and independent voters that he is that moderate, what he calls “common-sense” candidate.

Thoughts on Jan. 6

Castelli said he stands firmly against political violence, and has long referenced the Jan. 6 attack as his reason to seek a seat in Congress in the first place. He said the Republican Party has bred extremism that has led to that violent act, and that’s where the moderation is needed most. But Castelli also spoke of concerns over left-leaning Democrats spending habits and fiscal “irresponsibility.”

Castelli said the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has shown that the core issues that caused the violent attack are even more significant than he first believed.

“It’s worse than what I anticipated,” he said. “I think it’s been shocking.”

Castelli said the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, where right-wing extremists and supporters of President Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election win, was an example of domestic terrorism. Now, he said it seems that domestic terrorism was directed from the President’s office.

“What is clear at this stage is that there was a crime, an attack on our country and attempt to overthrow the will of the American people, and that it had the knowledge and intense direction from the very highest level of government,” he said.

In public testimony before the House committee, witnesses close to President Trump during the weeks and days before and during Jan. 6, 2021, have alleged that Trump knew his supporters were armed, had long been planning to march on the Capitol after his early morning speech, and was unwilling to tell them to stop once the violence began.

Castelli’s Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has made discrediting the investigation a primary focus herself.

The congresswoman, as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, has led the Republican’s response to the committee’s findings. In appearances on conservative cable news and opinion channels, press releases and tweets, Stefanik has called the hearings shams. She has instead blamed Democrats for “failing to secure the Capitol,” against potential threats, and has said she views Capitol security as the primary concern following the attack on the houses of Congress.

Castelli said the fact that most of these witnesses have been Republicans, and the consistency of the stories between different people and their in-person, video and written testimony, shows the veracity of their allegations.

“This dramatic insight comes from Republicans who are testifying, members of President Trump’s inner circle,” he said.

Castelli said he thinks the committee is achieving exactly what it needs to.

“They are providing us the truth, we are getting truth we can trust in, transparency into what happened,” he said. “We are all entitled to the truth, certainly about those actions and the intent in what was behind it.”

Castelli is running for the Democratic nomination against Matthew Putorti, a Whitehall native and longtime corporate lawyer. Whoever wins that primary will go on to stand against Stefanik in November’s general election, but with Castelli having secured a third-party line, it’s possible all three candidates could compete in the general election.