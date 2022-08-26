Castelli criticizes Stefanik over student loan stance

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli accused Rep. Elise Stefanik of being hypocritical by opposing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan when the plywood company that Stefanik’s parents own had federal pandemic assistance loans forgiven.

The Stefanik campaign called Castelli’s accusation a “disgraceful” attack from a “downstate rich kid.”

Castelli posted on Twitter on Thursday a document showing that Premium Plywood Products Co., the Guilderland company that Stefanik’s parents own, was forgiven on April 3, 2020, a $125,000 Paycheck Protection Loan the company received through Adirondack Trust Co.

“Elise Stefanik believes in loan forgiveness for her family, but not for yours,” Castelli wrote in the post on his campaign Twitter page.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, reiterated the criticism in a radio interview on WUTQ-FM, a talk radio station in Utica.

Castelli’s criticism is similar to that of the Biden administration, which on the White House Twitter page criticized Republican House members, other than Stefanik, who personally received pandemic assistance loan forgiveness but oppose Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser to Stefanik, said Friday that Stefanik’s financial disclosure form, which is a public record, shows that she has no financial interest in her parent’s company.

“Downstate far left Democrat Matt Castelli is baselessly attacking Congresswoman Stefanik’s parents for building a successful small business and maintaining their workforce at the height of the pandemic and disgracefully comparing it to having taxpayers pay for downstate rich kids like him to get their college and graduate school loans paid off by hardworking North Country families,” DeGrasse said, in a statement.

In a statement, the Castelli campaign said, “We stand by our tweet,” and referred The Post-Star to his comments in the radio interview.

“She (Stefanik) is this debutante from Albany who is a millionaire and has betrayed working families in our district by supporting either loan forgiveness or tax breaks or bailouts for corporations and the ultra-wealthy,” Castelli said, in the radio interview, reiterating his criticism of Stefanik’s family.

Both candidates seem to be exaggerating the wealth of their respective opponent.

Stefanik’s personal financial disclosure form, filed in May, lists between $302,001 and $755,000 in assets, and debt of between $365,003 and $800,000.

House members and congressional candidates do not list exact figures, but list individually a range of the value of each asset or balance of each debt.

Castelli’s personal financial disclosure form, filed in May, lists between $615,003 and $1.3 million in assets, and debt of between $465,004 and $1.05 million.

Castelli’s debt included a balance of between $15,001 and $50,000 on a federal student loan, and between $100,001 and $250,000 on a private student loan.

Stefanik does not owe any student loan debt.

There is a distinction between the pandemic loan forgiveness and the student loan forgiveness.

The legislation that established the PPP loan program included a provision that loans would be forgiven if the business documents that it maintained employment and compensation levels, used the funding on payroll and eligible expenses, and used as least 60 percent of the loan for wages.

Federal and state economic development loan programs often have a provision for forgiveness of the loan if certain conditions are met, as an accountability measure.

The federal student loan forgiveness executive order is retroactive in nature.

Biden announced Wednesday an executive order that would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for qualified borrowers, and up to $20,000 for those who qualified for federal Pell grants.

Under Biden’s plan, student loan forgiveness is available to individuals earning $125,000 or less and families earning $250,000 or less.

Stefanik called Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan “reckless and illegal,” in a news release on Wednesday.

“This massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce,” she said.

Castelli, asked about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in the radio interview on Friday, responded, “I’ll be up front, and I’ll say, ‘I have student loans — and a significant amount of them — from business school.’”

Castelli received an MBA from Northwestern University.

Castelli said he is “a little concerned” about details of Biden’s loan forgiveness plan, but “there was good intention” behind it.

Castelli said he would have preferred that borrowers be required to take a job in a field with labor shortages, such as health care, in order to qualify for loan forgiveness.

On Tuesday, Castelli defeated Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in a primary for the Democratic nomination.

Castelli also is on the November general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line that his campaign established.

Stefanik is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.