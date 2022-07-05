Castelli campaign raises more that $300,000 in second quarter

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Friday announced that his campaign raised more that $300,000 in the second quarter, April-June, and had more than $500,000 in his campaign fund, as of Thursday.

“I am grateful to every donor, volunteer, and voter who is supporting this campaign and who helped us exceed our fundraising goal this quarter,” he said, in a news release.

Detailed campaign finance reports for the quarter are due to be filed by July 15.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is running in an Aug. 23 primary against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Putorti and Stefanik had not yet announced their quarterly fundraising totals, as of Tuesday.

In other regional political news:

'Elvis' for Elise

Elvis Presley tribute artist James Cawley, in character, marched with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Ticonderoga “Best Fourth in the North” parade on Monday.

An automobile behind them had a sign that read “Elvis backs the Blue (referring to police officers) and we back Elise.”

Cawley, a nationally known Elvis tribute artist, also is owner of Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, also marched with Stefanik and Cawley.

Farther back in the parade, Democratic congressional candidate Matt Putorti marched with a group of supporters.

Putorti is running in an Aug. 23 primary against Matt Castelli for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.

Stefanik's score improves

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s grade improved by nearly 20 points on the latest American Conservative Union, also known as CPAC, scorecard, making her the leader among New York’s Republican House delegation.

But she remains quite a ways behind the head of the class among House and Senate Republicans.

Stefanik received a 77 out of a possible 100 points on the political group’s latest scorecard, based on her 2021 voting record, bringing her to a career-long score of 50.76.

Her 2021 score was the same as U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Missouri.

A total of 104 Republican members of Congress received 100% scores for 2021.

Stefanik’s scores in previous years are as follows: 2020, 57.14; 2019, 58.62; 2018, 32; 2017, 40.74; 2016, 40; 2015, 33.33.

Elsewhere in the region, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, received a 3 on the latest scorecard, an increase from 0 on the previous annual scorecard.

CPAC rates legislators

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, with 84 out of a possible 100 points, had the highest score of area state legislators on a newly released scorecard from the American Conservative Union, also known as CPAC.

The scorecard is based on votes during 2021.

Scores for other area legislators are as follows: Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, 74; Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, 70; Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, 66; Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, 53; Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, 30.

Stec on gun bill

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down New York’s latest gun law, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Friday, the same day the hastily drafted law passed the Senate and Assembly.

“All you’re doing is making New Yorkers less safe, and you’re stripping them of their God-given right to defend themselves in public,” Stec said in remarks on the Senate floor, recorded and posted on his Senate office Facebook page.

The law prohibits the carrying of concealed firearms at schools, government buildings, health care facilities, on public transit and in Times Square.

Stec said the law does just the opposite of its intent, by providing would-be shooters confidence that they will not encounter defensive fire in those places.

The law also establishes a comprehensive application process for a permit to carry a concealed firearm in New York.

Stec said that county clerk offices will be overwhelmed with the new process, creating lengthy delays for those applying for concealed carry permits.

The law was in response to the Supreme Court recently striking down a century-old New York law that required a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Joy endorsement

The Police Benevolent Association of New York State Troopers on Monday announced its endorsement of Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy.

The union represents more than 6,000 active and retired state police officers.

“The challenges facing members of the law enforcement community are greater than ever before, and we need individuals like Liz Joy in leadership positions to help law enforcement officers better serve the residents of New York state,” said Thomas Mungeer, the union’s president.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

