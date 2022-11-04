CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: State Supreme Court justices, 4th Judicial District (Vote for up to 3)

Name on ballot: Teneka Frost

Ballot party line(s): Democrat

Address: Not specified

Occupation: Schenectady City Court judge

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and African American Studies, Syracuse University, 1998

Juris Doctor and Master of Public Administration, dual degree program from Albany Law School and UAlbany’s Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, 2002

Age: 46

Current public offices held: Schenectady City Court judge

Past public offices held: Albany City School Board

Why I should be elected:

I currently preside over one of the busiest courts in the Fourth Judicial District — Schenectady City Court — handling thousands of civil and criminal matters. This experience coupled with serving as the chief administrative law judge at the NY Department of State gives me the qualifications and the experience needed to serve you in state Supreme Court. My goal as a judge is to guarantee that everyone who uses our court system is treated fairly and with dignity and respect. My commitment to justice led me to establish the UCAN (United Against Crime Action Network) program in the Schenectady City Court. It is a court monitored mentoring program that steers young offenders away from crime and toward a brighter future. I have the skills, the experience, the commitment to the law and to people needed to be your next state Supreme Court justice.

***

Name on ballot: Richard A. Kupferman

Ballot party line(s): Republican

Address: Rock City Falls

Occupation: Saratoga County Surrogate Court judge/acting NYS Supreme Court justice

Education: Albany Law Juris Doctorate, 1987

Age: 60

Current public offices held: Saratoga County Surrogate Court judge/acting NYS Supreme Court justice

Past public offices held:

Administrative Law judge, NYS Office of Children and Family Services

Counsel to NYS Sen. Steven Saland

Counsel to NYS Senate Committees: Education and Children and Families

Assistant county attorney, Saratoga County

Town attorney: Town of Edinburg, Town of Northumberland

Village attorney: Village of Ballston Spa

Attorney for Town of Malta Ethics Committee

Attorney for Town of Galway Zoning Board of Appeals

Why I should be elected:

In nearly 11 years as a judge, I’ve presided over thousands of cases in Supreme Court, Surrogate, Family and County Courts ranging from divorces to complex medical malpractice claims.

My duties have taken me to 9 of 11 counties in the Fourth Judicial District, including Warren and Washington counties.

Every person who comes to my court is treated with dignity, respect and is given a fair shake.

My experience, knowledge of the law and patience are a few of the characteristics that make me successful in my current position, acting Supreme Court justice.

Having your vote would be an honor.

***

Name on ballot: Allison M. McGahay

Ballot party line(s): Republican Conservative

Address: Lake Placid

Occupation: Private attorney, attorney for the Town of Wilmington

Education: J.D., Albany Law School of Union University, and B.A., Public Justice, State University of New York at Oswego

Age: 50

Current public offices held: N/A

Past public offices held: N/A

Why I should be elected:

For over 100 years, Essex County had a resident Supreme Court justice in Elizabethtown. With the elections of 2008, Essex County’s justice was defeated.

The 4th JD is geographically the largest in NY. It is important that justices elected come from every county to insure that litigants and their attorneys have access to the courts close to home. As a resident of Essex County, my election will insure that the Adirondacks have a Supreme Court justice who know the people, issues and the area.

After 10 years as a private attorney in Lake Placid, I have represented clients on a wide variety of cases and disputes in every county in the 4th JD. If elected, I would be the first woman to serve as Supreme Court justice in the Adirondack Park.

I believe my experience, qualifications and temperament are well-suited to effectively resolve disputes while rendering fair and just outcomes.

***

Name: Robert J. Muller

Ballot party line(s): Conservative and Democrat

Address: Lake George

Occupation: NYS Supreme Court justice, 4th Judicial District

Education: Juris Doctorate, Ohio Northern University, 1978

Age: 67

Current public offices held: NYS Supreme Court justice, 4th Judicial District

Past public offices held: Assistant district attorney, Warren County

Why I should be elected:

As a Supreme Court justice, I have issued over 8,000 decisions. Not only are they rarely reversed, over 500 have been published in statewide official reports and the New York Law Journal and relied upon frequently by other judges all across the state. For several years I have been chair of the "NY Bench Book for Trial Judges," a comprehensive guide to court proceedings for NY trial judges in state, county and local courts. I have a proven record of presiding over cases fairly and impartially. For this campaign, I have been endorsed by multiple police, fire and labor organizations, as well as over 100 distinguished members of the Bar, local elected officials and numerous retired members of the judiciary who strongly support my re-election.

***

Name on ballot: Chris Obstarczyk

Ballot party line(s): Republican

Address: Saratoga Springs

Occupation: Attorney in private practice

Education: Albany Law School/SUNY Geneseo

Age: 47

Current public offices held: None

Past public office held: None

Why should I be elected:

It is important to have judges on the bench who have practical, real world litigation experience with an understanding of the communities being served. As a practicing trial attorney in the private sector for 22 years, I have successfully handled thousands of civil cases in a variety of matters representing people from all walks of life from complaint to trial to appeal. A judge is a judge for all the people and during the course of my career, I have represented a large cross-section of the people including poor people, wealthy people, single moms, working parents, businesses, municipalities, people with substance abuse and mental health issues, people of color, immigrants, refugees and children. I have an understanding of what the people's experiences and expectations are of the justice system, which will bring a fresh perspective and be a welcome addition to the bench.

***

Name on ballot: Vincent W. Versaci

Ballot party line(s): Democratic Party and Conservative Party

Address: Schenectady

Occupation: Schenectady County Surrogate’s Court judge and acting Supreme Court justice for Saratoga and Schenectady counties

Education: Linton High School 1989, University of Rochester (B.A., 1993), Albany Law School (J.D., 1996)

Age: 51

Current public offices held: Schenectady County Surrogate’s Court judge

Past public offices held: Schenectady City Court judge

Why I should be elected:

I started my judicial career in 2002 when I was elected to the office of Schenectady City Court judge. I always treated people with respect and compassion, rendering timely decisions within the confines of the law.

Since becoming Surrogate’s Court judge in 2010, I have adjudicated thousands of matters. In 2011, I was assigned to the Supreme Court in Schenectady and Saratoga counties. With 20 years of combined judicial experience, I am prepared to hit the ground running.

My family has resided in upstate New York for three generations. My wife and I have been married for 23 years and have raised our three children here. We take every opportunity to emulate the importance of public service for our kids. I am mindful of the weight of this position and I strive to be a public servant worthy of the trust and confidence that the public has placed in me.