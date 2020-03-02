Canale to hold candidate event Tuesday in Queensbury
LAKE GEORGE — Greg Canale, Democratic candidate for Warren County Court judge, will hold a meet-the-candidate event on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Log Jam Restaurant at 1484 dtate Route 9 in Queensbury.

Canale is running against Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi for the Democrat line. He also has been endorsed by the Warren County Conservative Party. Moreschi has the Working Families Party nod.

The Republican candidate is Rob Smith, the principal court attorney for Warren Count Court Judge John Hall, who is retiring.

Greg Canale

Canale

 Courtesy photo
