Canale seeking Democratic nomination for judge

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale said he is running for Warren County Court judge because he wants to make the position more responsive to the needs of the community.

Canale said he has been a trial attorney in both state and federal courts for more than 30 years.

“I’ve had first-hand knowledge of how the law has a very real and impactful effect on people’s lives,” he said.

Canale said he wants to make the position more transparent. He would end the practice of lawyers conferencing cases with the judge without their clients present and aggressively pursue mediation and arbitration of cases.

He would also regularly visit schools to educate students on the inner workings of the court and use the Drug Treatment Court as a preventative tool by having defendants share stories about the destructive path of drugs and alcohol.

“The courts have an obligation to engage in preventative measures. It’s not just about sitting in judgment of others. It’s about getting out there and making a difference before they get in front of the court,” he said.

Canale said he has the technical background but also the empathy to understand how to strike a balance among competing interests.