Canale seeking Democratic nomination for judge

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale said he is running for Warren County Court judge because he wants to make the position more responsive to the needs of the community.
Canale said he has been a trial attorney in both state and federal courts for more than 30 years.
“I’ve had first-hand knowledge of how the law has a very real and impactful effect on people’s lives,” he said.
Canale said he wants to make the position more transparent. He would end the practice of lawyers conferencing cases with the judge without their clients present and aggressively pursue mediation and arbitration of cases.
He would also regularly visit schools to educate students on the inner workings of the court and use the Drug Treatment Court as a preventative tool by having defendants share stories about the destructive path of drugs and alcohol.
“The courts have an obligation to engage in preventative measures. It’s not just about sitting in judgment of others. It’s about getting out there and making a difference before they get in front of the court,” he said.
Canale said he has the technical background but also the empathy to understand how to strike a balance among competing interests.
“In this time of controversy and difficulty in our country and in our community, our courts have to be the last bastion of hope where reason and truth prevails without political interference,” he said.
Canale said he believes people’s right to bear arms has to be protected.
“I think courts are way too quick to suspend a person’s Second Amendment rights without due process,” he said.
He said, barring an emergency or imminent threat of a crime, a person should be able to come to court to have allegations against them explained, before their weapons can be taken away.
Canale said he has argued cases in the Appellate Division about 50 times and tried five cases in the Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court. His practice has focused on several different facets of the law including matrimonial, property and estate.
Canale is seeking the Democratic, Conservative and Independence Party nomination.
Also running for the seat are Republicans Gary Hobbs, who is currently Glens Falls City Court and acting county court judge; and Rob Smith, principal court attorney for retiring Warren County Court Judge John Hall.
