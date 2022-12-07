Campaign finance reports reveal preelection spending strategies

Democratic state Senate candidate Jean Lapper personally contributed $6,000 and contributed in-kind services valued at an additional $1,166, and personally loaned her campaign $10,000 to keep a robust advertising campaign going during the final days of her unsuccessful challenge of incumbent Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, a new campaign finance report shows.

Stec, who spent considerably less during the final weeks of the campaign, had $63,842 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 1.

This places him in a favorable position heading into his next re-election bid than two years ago, when he closed out the election cycle in 2020 with $4,026 in his campaign fund.

Challengers often have a secondary goal, besides winning, of attempting to force incumbents to spend down campaign funds.

Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury, wound up her campaign in the red.

She had $3,923 in her campaign fund, as of Dec.1, with $10,000 in unpaid debt that she personally loaned the campaign.

Candidates filed post-election campaign finance reports with the state Board of Elections this week, covering from Oct. 24 to Dec. 1.

Lapper spent $38,008 in the final campaign stretch.

Stec spent $14,856, more than a third of which was to assist other Republican candidates.

Stec transferred $2,000 from his campaign fund to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, $1,000 to the re-election campaign of state Sen. Susan Serino, R-Hyde Park, and $2,500 to the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

113th Assembly District

Albany political machinery of both parties took an interest in the 113th Assembly District race, where incumbent Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, defeated Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Assembly Republican Conference, contributed $42,000 to Catalfamo’s campaign in the final stretch, while the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee contributed $203,000 to Woerner’s campaign.

Woerner spent $239,652 from Oct. 24 to Dec. 1, and Catalfamo spent $68,413.

Woerner, the only Democrat to win an area legislative race this year, had $17,290 in her campaign fund as of Dec. 1, significantly less than the $52,227 she had left at the close of the 2020 election.

Catalfamo, who also lost to Woerner in 2020, had $7,669 left in his campaign fund, as of Dec. 1, a little less than $10,897 he had left at the close of the 2020 election.

43rd Senate District

In the 43rd Senate District, the campaign of Democrat Andrea Smyth, who lost an open seat to Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castelton, was $100,000 in debt, as of Dec. 1 — $75,000 that Smyth had personally loaned the campaign and $25,000 that her husband loaned the campaign.

Smyth spent $103,568 in the final stretch between Oct. 24 and Dec. 1, in a district where Democrats hold a moderate enrollment advantage.

Ashby spent $15,821, and had $40,264 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 1.

Smyth had $1,569 in her campaign fund as of Dec. 1, and $100,000 in debt.

44th Senate District

In the 44th Senate District, state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, spent $71,154 between Oct. 24 and Dec. 1, and had $66,002 in his campaign as of Dec. 1, slightly more than the $57,773 he had in his campaign fund at the end of the 2020 campaign.

A campaign finance report for Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, who lost to Tedisco, was not available on the state Board of Elections website as of Wednesday afternoon.

114th Assembly District

In the 114th Assembly District, where Republican Assemblyman Matt Simpson ran unopposed, Simpson spent $9,982 between Oct. 24 and Dec. 1, including $7,600 to repay debt Simpson personally loaned the campaign during the 2020 election.

As of Dec. 1, the campaign still owed Simpson $2,600 that he personally loaned the campaign in 2020.

Simpson had $20,739 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 1, significantly more than the $2,574 he had in his campaign fund at the close of the 2020 election.