CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle announced the demise of a proposed village wastewater system Wednesday night, to applause from village residents who crowded the meeting room.

Bogle thanked everyone who attended a sometimes-stormy public information meeting Monday on the proposed $27 million project.

“We know this project does not have the community support that it needs,” Bogle said at the opening of the village Board of Trustee’s regular monthly meeting. “We also recognize that sewage and septic is still a problem. But at this time, based on the feedback, we are holding off on taking any action because of that.”

After the applause died down, Bogle added that “we’re still digesting everything from Monday, but if discussions start up again, we hope you would all be involved in committees that would try to help figure out what our problems are, where they’re at, what we could do from here and play a part in that.”

The village of just under 1,800 residents learned in January that it had secured a $10.8 million federal USDA grant to design and construct a wastewater collection and treatment system. The village would have to raise the $16.2 million balance through a 38-year bond. Property owners would pay around $1,000 per year in debt and operation and maintenance costs whether they connected to the system or not. Those who did connect would have to install a grinder pump, at a cost of $6,500 to $8,500, and pay for its operation and maintenance. At Monday’s meeting and again on Wednesday, older residents said the added expense would force them out of the community.

On the other hand, several speakers on Wednesday thanked the board for securing the grant.

“It’s amazing that the board got the biggest grant (of its type) ever in New York,” said resident Ralph Harrington. “It’s a win because our voice was actually heard.”

Many village homes and businesses are on small lots that under current codes don’t have room for septic systems. Owners can use their systems as long as they function but can’t replace them if they fail. Bogle said she was aware of seven or eight buildings with failing systems, with more “on the edge.”

At Monday’s meeting, Bogle said she’d been approached by developers who wanted to start businesses in the community but backed out because there was no wastewater system.

“The whole reason for this was to benefit the community. We heard from the people who wanted the system. We didn’t hear from the people who didn’t want it,” Trustee Steve Robertson said.

Bogle had planned to step down at the end of her term next month but decided to run again to continue working on the wastewater project. She has one challenger, Peter Simoneau.

“If this is my last meeting, I want to thank you for eight wonderful years serving this community,” Bogle said during her mayor’s report. “It hasn’t always been easy.” The board carried through a pandemic, the unexpected death of Police Chief George Bell, a successful fiscal stress test and construction of a long-sought new firehouse, she noted.

“I’m very fortunate to play a part in this village’s history,” Bogle said.

Bogle expressed frustration that although the board discussed wastewater issues at roughly 100 meetings starting in 2015, almost nobody paid attention until the grant was announced at the beginning of February.

“Come talk to us,” Bogle said. “We don’t know we’re doing something you don’t want unless you talk to us.”

The seats of trustees Steve Hallock and Alex Dery-Snider are also open this year. Hallock is not running again. Dery-Snider is running against Cassandra Weisburgh and Shea Imhof. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. March 21 at the village municipal building at 56 North Park St.