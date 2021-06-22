Butler poised to become next Corinth supervisor in heavily Republican town

CORINTH — Town Board member Eric Butler is poised to become the next supervisor, after defeating fellow board member Jeffrey Collura in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Butler received 390 votes compared with 152 for Collura.
Butler said he is very humbled by the support he received.
“I believe that the time I took knocking on doors, talking and listening to people made a huge difference in the results,” he said in an email.
Butler said if elected in the fall, his main focus will be economic development that enhances Corinth’s hometown atmosphere.
“I would like to see more community activities that will in turn support our small businesses. I feel that promoting our local outdoor recreational activities will bring people and business to our community,” he said.
Butler said during the campaign he would like to see the former International Paper site developed into an industrial park to house three or four mid-size companies. He also said that he would like to see a farmers market or crafts fair, as well as music events to revitalize the community.
Butler is seeking to replace Supervisor Richard Lucia, who is retiring after 28 years in the position.
Also, incumbent Town Board member Edward Byrnes received 392 votes and Kiley Crooks got 367 to capture the two Republican ballot lines for board seats. Joseph Mihalek finished in third with 242 votes.
Butler will likely go on to win in November’s election. Nearly three-quarters of the registered voters in town are Republicans, according to enrollment figures from the New York State Board of Elections.
The last time a Democrat was even on the Corinth ballot was in 2007 — also the last time there was a contested supervisor race.
Butler spent 25 years managing two midsize printing companies and owned his own business for four years. He currently works as the groundskeeper for the village of Corinth Department of Public Works.
He served three years in the U.S. Army.
Before being elected to the Town Board in 2017, Butler spent 11 years on the Planning Board, including 10 as chairman.
Collura will continue to be on the Town Board until the end of 2023. He previously said he would be likely to leave the board after his third four-year term if he did not win the supervisor contest.
