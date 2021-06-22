Butler poised to become next Corinth supervisor in heavily Republican town

CORINTH — Town Board member Eric Butler is poised to become the next supervisor, after defeating fellow board member Jeffrey Collura in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Butler received 390 votes compared with 152 for Collura.

Butler said he is very humbled by the support he received.

“I believe that the time I took knocking on doors, talking and listening to people made a huge difference in the results,” he said in an email.

Butler said if elected in the fall, his main focus will be economic development that enhances Corinth’s hometown atmosphere.

“I would like to see more community activities that will in turn support our small businesses. I feel that promoting our local outdoor recreational activities will bring people and business to our community,” he said.

Butler said during the campaign he would like to see the former International Paper site developed into an industrial park to house three or four mid-size companies. He also said that he would like to see a farmers market or crafts fair, as well as music events to revitalize the community.

Butler is seeking to replace Supervisor Richard Lucia, who is retiring after 28 years in the position.