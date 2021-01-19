Business owner asks ARCC to withdraw invitation for Stefanik to speak at event

“I was deeply concerned with Elise Stefanik’s words and actions since Election Day, especially since the attack on the Capitol and her decision to double down on her rhetoric and not acknowledge or address her role in contribution to the attack on the Capitol and in really her attempts to overturn a free-and-fair election, to throw out legally cast ballots,” he said.

Fowler said he knows that Stefanik is not going to heed calls to resign, but asking the chamber to rescind its invitation would be a way for her constituents to know that they expect more out of their elected leaders.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fowler said he emailed the chamber's president, Michael Bittel, after the Capitol attack to make the request, and the two discussed the matter during a phone call.

“It was professional and polite on both ends,” he said.

However, Bittel is not going to rescind the invitation.

Bittel told him that he has a responsibility to work with people on all ends of the political spectrum, according to Fowler. However, Fowler said he believes it is not a political issue.