Business owner asks ARCC to withdraw invitation for Stefanik to speak at event

GLENS FALLS — A local business owner is asking the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to attend an upcoming legislative forum because of her efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election.
Will Fowler, co-owner of the marketing firm Sidekick Creative, wants Stefanik not to attend the virtual Conversations with your Legislators on Jan. 29.
Stefanik was one of the Republicans who raised objections to the state certification of the Electoral College votes. Fowler said these challenges to the legitimacy of the election led to the riots by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which resulted in five people dead.
Fowler started a petition at https://www.change.org/StopStefanik. It had over 1,000 signatures toward its 1,500 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Let's be clear: this petition is not motivated by political ideology (there are four other Republican legislators attending this event who have not violated their oaths of office). This is a call to hold leaders responsible for their words and actions. Elise Stefanik needs to be held accountable for spreading lies about our elections and eroding trust in our democratic institutions,” he wrote.
Fowler said in a follow-up interview that he was prompted to make the request because of Stefanik’s actions.
“I was deeply concerned with Elise Stefanik’s words and actions since Election Day, especially since the attack on the Capitol and her decision to double down on her rhetoric and not acknowledge or address her role in contribution to the attack on the Capitol and in really her attempts to overturn a free-and-fair election, to throw out legally cast ballots,” he said.
Fowler said he knows that Stefanik is not going to heed calls to resign, but asking the chamber to rescind its invitation would be a way for her constituents to know that they expect more out of their elected leaders.
Fowler said he emailed the chamber's president, Michael Bittel, after the Capitol attack to make the request, and the two discussed the matter during a phone call.
“It was professional and polite on both ends,” he said.
However, Bittel is not going to rescind the invitation.
Bittel told him that he has a responsibility to work with people on all ends of the political spectrum, according to Fowler. However, Fowler said he believes it is not a political issue.
“This is an issue about having our elected leaders behave honestly and ethically and take responsibility for their words and actions and promise to do better in the future,” he said. “It really has nothing to do with one political party or a particular policy or issue. It’s really an issue of responsibility and accountability.”
Fowler said he was not trying to bring any negative attention on the chamber.
Also attending the event are: state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon; Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake; Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; and Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton.
In response to a request seeking comment about the petition, Bittel said the chamber is pleased to hold the event.
“We are blessed to have state and federal elected officials from our region participate to make sure that our members are heard on issues such as Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19, minimum wage, business regulations and others. We have a long and productive history of advocating for our members and working with all of our elected officials,” he said in an email.
He declined to comment any further regarding Fowler’s petition.
