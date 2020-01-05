Braymer enters 114th Assembly District race in effort to replace Stec

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer has announced that she is running for the 114th Assembly District seat.
Braymer, a Democrat, made the announcement on Twitter saying: “I’m excited to seek the support of voters in the Assembly 114! More details to follow soon #service with purpose.”
Brayer just began her third two-year term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. She is an attorney.
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is not running for his seat because he is seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, in the 45th Senate District.
Republican candidates who have announced so far that they are running for the Assembly seat are: Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson. Former Supervisor Evelyn Wood is also weighing a run, but has not formally announced.
