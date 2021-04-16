Braymer accuses Strough of misogyny during Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting

When Braymer had the opportunity to speak, she unloaded on her fellow Democrat.

“Your attacks on the chairwoman and myself as minority leader are really getting old,” Braymer said.

She said that Strough had a choice of chairperson and he voted for his choice. He did not attend the Democratic caucus.

“And you’ve made no calls to me in the last three months. You are making Democrats look bad with your sour grapes’ attitude and attacking fellow Democrats,” she said.

She and Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt have both run for chairmanship of the board.

“After we lost, we did not continue to complain and attack the person who became the chair. We got to work and we served the residents of the county and the constituents and I would ask that you two do that at this point,” Braymer said.

Braymer said Strough’s wife has filed Freedom of Information Law requests seeking financial disclosure forms from her and Supervisor Johnsburg Andrea Hogan. Braymer called that “ridiculous” and an inappropriate use of FOIL.

“I never did anything to you or your wife. As far as I can tell your behavior seems very misogynistic,” Braymer said.