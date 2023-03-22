CAMBRIDGE — Carman Bogle was re-elected as mayor of the village of Cambridge on Tuesday for another two-year term.

Bogle received 190 votes over challenger Peter Simoneau who had 148.

This is Bogle’s fifth two-year term. She served one term on the Village Board before becoming mayor.

Bogle said previously that she had not planned to run again but changed her mind in February when the village received a $10.8 million USDA grant for a wastewater system. After a public outcry from residents over the cost of the project, the village has scrapped the idea.

She had said that if re-elected, her priorities would be to work with state planners on spending a $2.25 million NY Forward grant to revitalize Main Street properties.

Bogle works as director of state operations for state Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton.

Simoneau, a full-time paramedic and captain with the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, said previously that his goals included putting the sewer project to rest. He also wanted to gather ideas on how to improve village life for young families, explore how to share services with other municipalities to reduce costs and offer more public health education programs such as CPR classes.

In the Village Board race, Cassandra Weisburgh and Shea Imhof received 216 and 209 votes, respectively, to be elected to two seats. Alex Dery-Snider was on the ballot but withdrew before the election. She received 125 votes.

One seat on the board remains open because Trustee Amy Mantzey-Walsh resigned in February over the proposed sewer system.