FORT EDWARD — Volunteer members of fire companies, fire departments, or incorporated ambulance services, will qualify for a 10% county property tax exemption on their home, according to a law passed Friday by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. The exemption requires a membership of at least two years before applying.

The new local law follows a new state law allowing taxing entities such as counties, cities and towns to grant the exemption. Un-remarried spouses of volunteers killed in the line of duty or deceased volunteers may also qualify.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff asked whether a volunteer firefighter in his town who belongs to a fire company in Argyle could receive the exemption. County Attorney Roger Wickes said the firefighter could not, since Argyle’s company doesn’t cover Hartford. On the other hand, in a town such as Easton, which contracts with fire companies in several surrounding towns, residents could qualify as long as their fire company has a contract with Easton.

The law passed unanimously after approval of a minor amendment requested by Haff.

In other business:

The board approved purchasing new voting machines from Hart Voting Machines for $604,883. The money will come from a $5.6 million appropriation from the fund balance. Most of the appropriation, $5 million, was allocated to the barn (highway garage) repair and replacement capital project, to fund current and future barn projects and reduce the need for borrowing. Haff cast the sole vote against the voting machine purchase, saying he was originally in favor of the purchase but changed his mind because “the Board of Elections keeps changing its story.” Haff also was the only “nay” vote on the resolution to transfer the funds from the fund balance, because it included the voting machines.

Haff was the only supervisor opposed to a proposed fund balance policy. The policy would maintain a fund balance of at least 20% of budgeted appropriations for most funds, 10% to 20% for the county roads fund, and 30% to 50% for the county’s self-insurance fund. Haff called the policy “very lengthy” and said he was worried that a “Trojan horse” could be hidden in the wording.

The board held a public hearing on a proposal to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation grant. Haff complained that there was no information on the grant proposal in the supervisors’ meeting packets. Wickes said the public notice of the hearing said details were available on the county website and from the county clerk. “This is legally proper,” Wickes said. “It doesn’t have to be convenient.” Argyle Supervisor and board Chairman Robert Henke said the grant proposal had been discussed at length in committee. (It can be viewed on the county website at https://www.washingtoncountyny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23794/CDBG-First-Legal-Notice?bidId=.)

Pride of Ticonderoga would file an application for $500,000 for housing activities on the county’s behalf. Nicole Justine, executive director of Pride of Ticonderoga, and Laura Oswald, the county economic development director, said the public hearing was to give the public a chance to comment on whether this would be a good use of the funds. The board would have to pass a resolution to apply at its July 21 meeting. Grants would be announced at the end of this year, with individuals able to apply in 2024. Justine said homeowners who are on the Home Energy Assistance Program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program automatically qualify, but those aren’t the only ways to qualify for a CDBG grant. “I don’t want to discourage anyone from applying,” Justine said. “There may be other programs that could help you.”

The board accepted a bid of $319,700 from Eastern Heating and Cooling, Albany, to replace two rooftop HVAC units at the county law enforcement center, and a bid of $586,500 from T. McElligot, Inc., Troy, to replace the chiller at the municipal center.

The board appointed Susan Mowry as county youth director. Mowry is the incumbent assistant director.

The board set a hearing on proposed Local Law C of 2023, regulating sewer use for Washington County Sewer Districts 1 and 2, for 10:05 a.m., July 21, at the Supervisors’ Chambers.