Billboard campaign calls on Stefanik to resign

“Among too many other Republican members of Congress, Rep. Stefanik helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election, which proves she is unfit to hold office to and should be nowhere near power,” Leister said in an email.

The Republican Accountability Project said on its website that the attacks were: “directly incited by Trump and the overwhelming majority of Republicans in Congress who had been falsely claiming, for months — and in the immediate moments before the attack — that the election had been stolen from Trump.”

“This was the lie that motivated the attack on the Capitol. We cannot allow it to persist. It erodes Americans’ faith in the integrity of our electoral system. It creates more opportunity for violence from radical actors who have been told by elected officials that the election was stolen from them. And it threatens the very democracy we all cherish,” the mission statement continued.

The goal of the project is to support Republicans in Congress for standing up to party leaders’ claims of fraud in the election; work to defeat those representatives who tried to overturn the election; and push back against conspiracy theories about rigged elections.